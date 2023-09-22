20 years ago, Valve forever changed the way we play PC games

If you play games on PC, you almost certainly play them on Steam.

Since its launch on September 12, 2003, Steam, Valve’s digital game distribution platform, has gone from a patch delivery system to the de facto way of purchasing PC games for millions of users. And while it now seems as ubiquitous as PC gaming, Steam has gone through a lot of changes over the years.

When Steam first launched, its purpose was simple. Developer Valve wanted a way to automatically update its games, rather than relying on players to download patches individually. While Valve was at it, it also introduced anti-cheat measures for its online games and, more controversially, anti-piracy digital rights management tools, blocking users from the Steam service. In the years since, most of us have accepted that Steam’s convenience outweighs its costs, but the idea of ​​putting an unavoidable third party between you and your games earned Valve some ire at the time.

Half life 2 It demonstrated the potential of Steam, even if its launch was a disaster. Valve

It didn’t help that Steam sucked at first. Until 2004, Steam was a completely optional and useful way to keep games up to date. But when Half life 2 released, it required an Internet connection and Steam to authenticate, even if you didn’t purchase the game through Steam. Anyone who has tried to play a multiplayer game on the first day can guess what happened next.

While thousands of players rushed to unlock Half life 2 Using this newfangled Steam software, Valve’s servers had a hard time keeping up. In addition to what we’ve all now made a mess of on launch day, keep in mind that internet adoption was lower in 2004 and connections were used to being much, much slower. The result: one of the most anticipated PC games in history was temporarily unplayable and it was all Steam’s fault.

Still, Valve continued to develop its fledgling service and, in 2005, began offering third-party games for the first time. With the introduction of Kung Fu Rag DollA strange physics-based fighting game from the future creator of Little big planetSteam began its transformation from a simple patcher to a digital distribution giant.

Today, Steam is a one-stop shop for PC gaming, but it took a long time to get there. More publishers added their games to Steam throughout the 2000s, and the process was even slower for indie games. In 2012, Valve launched Steam Greenlight, a program that allowed developers to submit their games directly to Steam users, and those who gained the most support would have the privilege of using the Steam platform. In general, the developers hated it.

Valve was slow to allow indie games on Steam, but it has given a massive audience to those that break through. cherry team

Greenlight was plagued with problems, from fraudulent game submissions to the simple fact that very few of the submitted games made it to Steam. Valve finally opened the floodgates in 2017 with Steam Direct, which allowed anyone to list their game on Steam after a brief review, but that introduced a new problem. Small developers were now having trouble being seen amid the deluge, and by then, Steam was no longer the only game in town.

In 2013, itch.io launched, offering independent game and tabletop designers an easier way to sell their games, and one that requires a much smaller revenue cut than Steam, without the mandatory launcher.

Other services emerged not to challenge the Steam model but to emulate it. EA and Ubisoft pulled their games from Steam at different times and, going back to Steam’s origins, created launchers just for their own games. CD Projekt launched GOG as a DRM-free alternative to Steam, with its own launcher, GOG Galaxy.

Valve

However, even when competitors emerge, they have never come close to challenging Steam’s supremacy. Even EA and Ubisoft have returned their games to Steam, which now requires the irritating extra step of launching their own launchers through Steam before you can access the game.

So while Steam made purchasing digital games much more convenient, it eventually ushered in the hell of nested launchers and DRM we exist in today. It has made indie games more accessible to casual players while also serving as a gatekeeper to limit their exposure. Steam’s effect on the gaming market has been, in a word, complicated.

And with the launch of the Steam Deck in 2022, it became even more complicated. Valve started as a game developer, became a distributor, and is now a hardware manufacturer. More than ever, it feels like a direct competitor to console manufacturers and with a huge library of games to draw on. Whatever the future of Steam, its complicated history has changed the way we game forever.