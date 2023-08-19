20 years is nothing? He passed away and today we remember him.

Here we present what we liked the most Year 2003. The singers, actors, movies and TV shows that enthralled a generation.

sharon the anchors

singer who died in 2003 Sharon He was one of the first figures of national music. TC did not hesitate to hire her as an actress and assigned the story to writer Katharina Ledebauer. The Enchantress revolves around a peninsula girl who wants to thrive in the big city.

first stage lead Sharon the Enchantress and Bernie Paz, Peruvian actor who left the production and was replaced by Juan Carlos Salazar, who would later star in La Niñera alongside Paola Farias.

a very real love triangle

Gamavision showcased Real Love two decades ago, a productionand televisa In which love and tragedy were intertwined, which captivated audiences in Mexico and Latin America.

The story is set in the 19th century, when Matilde Peñalvar y Beristain, in violation of the rules of the aristocracy to which she belonged, falls in love with Adolfo Solis, a military man with no fortune. Adela Noriega, Fernando Colunga and Mauricio Islas He shone like a hero.

one morning a priest

It was not common for a priest to integrate a group of morning program panelists, but two decades ago Father Vincent Agila He made the grade as a television presenter. He previously appeared in several segments giving Christian advice, but they are later seen together, discussing a little bit of everything it is clear (equavisa)With Bernarda Calvo, Ursula Strange, Richard Barker and Julie Vidoureta.

beyonce number one

american artist Beyoncé released their iconic debut album dangerously in Love, It established him as a solo artist internationally with sales of 11 million copies. Courageous, intimate, honest and seductive: this is how critics and the media treated the pop diva’s first solo album. Touted to be musically challenging, the album features 14 songs, ranging from soulful ballads to powerful club tracks.

god of eleven oscars

Sauron’s army has attacked Minas Tirith, the capital of Gondor. A powerful threat threatens the peace of a kingdom that was once mighty and now needs its king more than ever. Faced with this extreme situation, Aragorn is presented as a key figure in leading the kingdom to victory, but will he be able to fulfill his destiny? big question cleared Lord of the Rings, A film that mesmerized the entire world.

artists brought together great personalities like Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen and Sean Astin as the Hobbit Samwise Gamgee. At the 2004 Oscar ceremony, he won eleven gold statues, including Best Picture and Best Direction.

Andrea Jacome, daughter of a referee, the most beautiful

Andrea Jacome made the jump from working at the cinema ticket office to becoming the prettiest in the country. referee’s daughter Elias JacomLater represented Ecuador in the Miss Universe contest held in Panama. A graduate in economics from Espol and a financial risk analyst, she eventually married and moved abroad.

Elena Gui, The Most Dramatic

Actress Elena Gui She was named Dramatic Actress of the Year at the ITV Awards in November 2003. With her participation in the natural, uninhibited and irreverent series Infieles, she defeated Azucena Mora and María Fernanda Gutiérrez, who were also nominated.