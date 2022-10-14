20 years later who wears the matching outfit best?

In the midst of the Y2K trend, it is not surprising to see a replica of the iconic matching outfit of the couple that Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears formed in the early 2000s. Of course, the temptation was too strong for Victoria and David Beckham… So they gave us their version of the coordinated couple look and there is competition between the two couples. It’s slightly different from the original but still worth a look!

Victoria and David Beckham: is the secret to longevity in their dressing room?

Victoria Beckham is on the right track right now when it comes to her fashion choices. Perhaps it is due to her success during the presentation of her last show at Paris Fashion Week? Hope it lasts ! The Spice Girls ex isn’t stingy when it comes to sharing her passion for clothes. Her husband David Beckham knows something about it… Is this the secret of this couple’s longevity? If so, we’re all going to have to get into matching outfits. An exercise that the two lovers often succeed brilliantly which they are followers of since the beginning of their idyll.

Victoria and David Beckham: the kings of matching outfits

The couple have been followers of it since the end of the 90s… Fashion lovers will surely remember their coordinated leather outfits or those where they are both dressed in tuxedos. They therefore decided to take up the challenge of the matching outfit version Britney and Justin. To achieve this, David Beckham sported a total denim look while his fashionista wife opted for an asymmetrical satin dress in the same color as jeans. A version slightly different from that of the former lovers but just as sensational.

So, who are you voting for?

