20 years of Donnie Darko – The curiosities about the film

The cult that wasn’t there

It is amazing to think that they have already passed 20 years from the release in the rooms of Donnie Darko. Especially considering that, at its debut, no one had calculated it! This cult film today, able to conquer (and freak out) viewers from all over the world, actually started quietly and only thanks to home video and word of mouth has it been recognized as the masterpiece it actually is.

A tangled plot, a sinister and dreamy atmosphere, a perfect cast and a visionary and inspired young director (who, to be honest, will never be able to replicate the magic of this first film).

I’m not going to explain the plot or even less the ending with a thousand interpretations (despite the fact that after thirty years I would say that we have largely overcome the spoiler danger) because if you want you can comfortably retrieve this little gem on Amazon Prime Video. Instead, I’ll tell you some curiosities about the film which, I’m sure, will only intrigue you further.

For example, as we said a few lines ago, Donnie Darko it was not an immediate success and not just because of its complex plot. In fact, many problems were caused by the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York. The film in fact arrived in American cinemas on October 26, 2001 and, as he was talking, among other things, about the engine of a plane crashing into a house, the producers didn’t exactly think it was appropriate to advertise their film too much, which was released in just 58 theaters.

And in Italy? Well, Donnie Darko was completely ignored here. At least until 2004, when it was presented out of competition at the Venice Film Festival. At that point, the November 26, 2004, was finally released in Italian cinemas but even here success came only thanks to home video.

The right actor

Donnie Darko boasts a crazy cast and in part but it is undeniable that it works great especially thanks to its protagonist. The interpreter of the restless Donnie is Jake Gyllenhaal, then unknown to the general public and eager to make his debut in the cinema with a great interpretation. The young Jake had managed to defeat the competition of Mark Wahlberg, Jason Schwartzman and even Vince Vaughn (who considered himself too big for the part) and did his utmost to make the crucial figure of the protagonist: it is thanks to him that in the cast we find the sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and some characteristics of Donnie are his intuitions.

However, that of Jake Gyllenhaal is not the only debut: in the cast we can also recognize a very young man Seth Rogen, for the first time in the role of a “villain” and a Ashley Tisdale in miniature. To complete the cast, too Patrick Swayz, who for the occasion showed off eighties garments directly from her wardrobe e Drew Barrymore, who took the fate of the film to heart so much that it actually made it possible, taking care of finding many of the necessary funds.

Loading... Advertisements

A question of numbers

That Donnie Darko is a cryptic film there is no need to underline it and the numbers that appear in the film are certainly not chosen at random. There sequence of numbers that Frank pronounces at the beginning of the film (28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, 12 seconds) occurs on more than one occasion in the film and, coincidentally, if we add up the figures we get 88, the year in which it is set the film (but also the number needed to travel in time according to Back to the Future).

The engine hitting Donnie’s room also belongs to flight 2806, which took off from gate 42 at 12.00. Furthermore, the entire plot of the film takes place in 28 days and, in general, 28 and 8 occur very often within the film.

Following the rabbit

Frank’s character is one of the most iconic (and crucial) of the entire film. If the image of the rabbit immediately brings to mind Alice in Wonderland, we must remember that there are many inspirations behind his costume. Richard Kelly recalled taking a cue from a dream of his, but Frank’s look is also a tribute to The hill of rabbits, a staple of science fiction written by Richard Adams. And in fact, in the director’s cut, it is precisely the animated adaptation of the novel that the teacher played by Drew Barrymore shows the class.

Copyright

Shooting Donnie Darko was not easy as, as we have seen, funding was scarce. Fortunately, some authors have come to the rescue of the production by allowing free use of their products.

As did the author of the Smurfs, Pierre Culliford, enthusiastic about the scene that included his creatures.

But also Sam Raimi he seemed to believe in Richard Kelly, so much so that he allowed the free use of some scenes of his cult The House: the movie that Rachel and Donnie watch together in the cinema.