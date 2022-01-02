20 YEARS OF EURO / The European failure that can still give us years of crisis

2022 will celebrate 20 years since the beginning of the circulation of euro banknotes and coins, even if in reality the introduction of the single currency dates back to 1999 and, as is well known, Italy joined it almost in extremis, when it seemed to have remained out of it, even at the cost of a Eurotax launched by the Prodi government in December 1996. What a balance can be made after (more than) 20 years of the euro? «The overall picture is made up of lights and shadows. Especially shadows.

In particular, due to the political ambition behind the birth of the single currency ”, he tells us Luigi Campiglio, Professor of Economic Policy at the Catholic University of Milan.

What are you talking about?

The European unitary project was born with the idea that politics would drag the economy along. This did not happen and in a certain sense it forced us to follow the reverse path, that is to ensure that the economy was driving politics, with a watchword: convergence. Today we would talk about sustainable growth in convergence, so that those who are further behind go faster to achieve the goal of a reasonably homogeneous standard of living across the Eurozone.

In fact, there is still no political union, but economic convergence has not been achieved either.

Up until the 2008 crisis, things were going pretty well in the process of integration and convergence. Then the political, not the economic, criticalities of the EU emerged decisively. It has become evident, to use Orwell’s words, that all countries are equal, but some are more equal than others. And there is an episode that I think made it clear.

Which?

The Greek crisis. The management that has been made of it has shown unprecedented hardness within a community that had very different ambitions of unity and convergence. It is true that Greece was not without fault, given what it had done with its public accounts, but the price he paid it was really very heavy, in human and economic terms.

However, it was not only Greece that went into crisis in those years …

The whole of Southern Europe has been overwhelmed by the policies of the euro area that are not as timely as those that have occurred in the United States. Then, after the initial lights, the shadows arrived, the austerity maneuvers, which today with such ease as to leave astonished are declared extinct precisely by those who strongly wanted them. Now it is said that they were not adequate policies, it is a pity that in the meantime those who followed them or even, as in our case, decided to incorporate them into the Constitution (the balanced budget provided for in article 81), lost precious years of growth.

Which one prevails between the years of light and those of shadow?

Overall, at the moment, the initial lights aren’t strong enough to cancel out shadows, because the standard of living per capita, which therefore considers the majority of the Eurozone population, is now on average lower than in 1999.

Among other things, Professor, it was the ECB, not politics, that put the fundamental piece of paper in the face of the crisis that had arisen.

The turning point, which rightly gave Draghi the great notoriety it has, was the whatever it takes, a change of pace that saved the euro and showed that the Italian Premier was not only a technician, but also a politician.

A change of pace that perhaps was allowed by politics, in particular by Angela Merkel, perhaps because she did not take an even more important step.

Yes. Merkel, for the most recent years deserves a 10, while in those relating to the crisis in Greece it has been decidedly insufficient. I believe that the need has also emerged for the President of the ECB to have political skills to some extent, because it is necessary to mediate between the needs of different countries. Draghi was able to do what he did while also acting with gloves, because at that moment Germany was at the peak of its power.

Having taken stock of the past, what prospects do you see for the future?

It is said that the infamous, I don’t know how to define it otherwise, the Stability and Growth Pact will be revised. I would be very cautious about the final result, because as far as Italy is concerned, attention will certainly emerge on the issue of public debt.

Which became particularly problematic after the Fiscal compact.

Exactly. Now it should be put aside as has been said about austerity. Also because there is a strong risk that Italy will be penalized in the great transition process involving the economy compared to Germany if the rules we will begin to discuss will be such as to penalize investments that certainly need to be monitored and controlled, but are fundamental for not to end up with a backward production system and with consequent asphyxiated growth.

Regarding the future of the Stability and Growth Pact, in recent days Commissioner Gentiloni, in an interview with Faz, he proposed to allow each country to independently negotiate a debt reduction process with Brussels, but with stringent rules. Isn’t there a risk that what appears to be a good solution could then lead to a negative result given the political negotiation that would entail?

In fact it is somewhat reminiscent of the Latin motto “divide et impera”. There is a risk of still having countries that are more equal than others. Which would take us back to a time not of lights, but of shadows.

(Lorenzo Torrisi)

– – – –

