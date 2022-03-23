20 young promises of cinema and series that will give a lot to talk about in the coming years

One of the best things about Hollywood is that it discovers new talents for us to enjoy every day. Not all are ephemeral (some are), and those faces that we discover in series and movies sometimes end up being big stars.

With the intention of discovering some of those hidden gems, we have created this list of young promises of cinema and series so that you are aware of what is cooking. Of course, we are going to leave out the most obvious actors and actresses like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya Anya Taylor-Joy, Elle Fanning, Florence Pugh or Tom Holland, who are no longer young promises but stars who are rocking it, and we are going to talk to you about some lesser known ones.

But not only actors and actresses live the cinema. The new generations are stomping in the direction so in addition to actresses and actors we are going to talk about those new faces of Hollywood that we will see a lot in the coming years.

Xolo Maridueña (2001)





He is asking for it with cobra kai but this Californian has an ace up his sleeve with which he hopes to immerse himself in Hollywood. Be blue beetle in the DC Comics Universehoping to follow in the footsteps of Robert Pattinson’s success.

Sidney Sweeney (1997)





He has participated in The White Lotus on HBO and going into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with madam web alongside Dakota Johnson . Your name will be heard loud and clear thanks to the wonderful performance she has done as Cassie in euphoria.

Karen Evans (1995)



Karena Evans (left)

His best-known project to date has been the address of return from gossip-girl to HBO Max , but this Canadian started out making music videos for Drake or Chlöe Bailey. She still has a lot to say.

Demi Singleton (2007)





Appears in the series godfather of harlembut where we have really enjoyed it is Williams method where she plays Serena Williams . Just debuted on the red carpets but everything indicates that she will become a regular thanks to the success of the film with Will Smith.

Kodi Smit-McPhee (1996)





His Oscar nomination for the power of the dog It will certainly open many doors for you. Among his upcoming projects is his participation in the series on Apple TV directed by Alfonso Cuarón or the movie Elvisone of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Simon Ashley (1995)





we met her at sex education but being a rarely recurring character, we could not look closely at how amazing is this british actress of indian origin. His great moment will come with the second season of The Bridgertons but as happened with Phoebe Dynevor, her talent will not be left alone in the Netflix series.

Thomasin McKenzie (2000)





He has starred alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the film Last night in Soho but before he already triumphed with JojoRabbit and Without a trace. She will star in Olivia Wilde’s third feature film, Perfectin which she will play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug.

Julia Garner (1994)





She won us over with her performance as Emmy in Ozark and has fooled us with her accent in Who is Anna? the Netflix series , but Julia Garner aims to succeed in the cinema too. She was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for The Assistant and will participate in Apartment 7Aa thriller produced by John Krasinski.

Ryan Coogler (1986)





We continue with the direction and the script this time from the hands of who was behind Black Panther and believe. He will be in charge of continuing with both sagas and special attention should be paid to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will arrive in theaters at the end of 2022 .

Emily Jones (2002)





He started doing his first steps in dr whowe could see it in the Netflix series Lock&Keybut where he has really shone is in the movie CODA which has been one of the surprises of the awards season with three BAFTA nominations, two at the SAG Awards, two more at the Golden Globes and three at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (2001)





We could say that each of the members of the series Reservation Dogs by Taika Waititi and Sterling Harjo is a promise of show business, but in the case of D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai that truth is made stronger because he already came from the world of cinema with beansfor example.

Alaqua Cox (1997)





Appeared in Hawk Eye with Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner with a powerful story that it has earned him to make his own series, Threw out, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was born deaf on Wisconsin’s Menominee Indian Reservation, and has a prosthetic leg, but that condition has only further enriched her performances.

Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo (1988)





The D’Innocenzo brothers, Damiano and Fabio, they are experts in portraying lost innocence and a great promise of Italian cinema. As directors and screenwriters they presented their latest film at the Venice Film Festival, Latin America.

Lydia West (1993)





She was one of the protagonists of It’s a sin on HBO and of Years & Years. Also appears in the miniseries Inside Man with David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, in suspension on Apple TV+ with Uma Thurman and in the Mike Myers comedy The Pentaverate. His latest project this 2022 is a movie with Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra called Text for You. Does anyone give more?

Madelyn Cline (1997)





We met her in the series Outer Banks from netflix but when he hits the bombshell it will be in Backstabbing 2 by Ryan Johnson where he will share a plane with Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, kate hudson and Janelle Monáe among others.

Jenna Ortega (2002)





This Californian actress has been linked to the world of terror since she was a child (she appeared in Insidious: Chapter 2) and this year appears in three horror films: scream , Studio 666 and X. starred The Fallout and also appeared in the third season of the series You from Netflix. And the top: will be the protagonist of the series wednesday.

Harris Dickinson (1996)





we met him for beach ratswhich earned him a nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards, has participated in The King’s Man: The First Mission . This year he premieres two films: the wild girl that adapts the homonymous novel by Delia Owens and the thriller See How They Run with Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (1998)





what of normal peoplethe series that adapted Sally Rooney’s book of the same name it was no coincidence, because its protagonist has just marked a project with Sebastian Stan, Fresh. But the best thing is that stars in the long-awaited filmthe wild girl directed by Olivia Newman and produced by Reese witherspoon . You win.

Fred Hechinger (1999)





He is not only an actor, he is also a director. His face may sound familiar to you from the series The White Lotusyes, Pam & Tommy or The Underground Railroadbut He has also participated in films such as The woman at the windowor Netflix’s fantastic trilogy the street of terror , and we will continue to see him a lot in the coming years.

Naomi Ackie (1992)





Although it will ring a bell the Serie The End of the F***ing World or for the third season of Master of Nonethe most important thing you will know about her is that is the protagonist of the biopic of Whitney Houston, I Wanna Dance With Somebodya role that will catapult him to worldwide fame.

