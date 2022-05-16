20 youth photos of an unrecognizable Megan Fox

Megan Fox turns 35 today. The actress, born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, became world famous in 2007 for her participation in the film ‘Transformers’, directed by Michael Bay and starring Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Anderson and Rachael in their main roles. Taylor.

Two years later, she repeated her role as Mikaela Banes in the sequel ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’ and since then she has not stopped working in the cinema regularly. Now she herself has to release ‘Big Gold Brick’, where she works under the orders of Brian Petsos with renowned actors such as Andy García or Oscar Isaac. She has also given her voice in ‘Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins’, a project where other big names have also worked, such as Kate Winslet, Elliot Page, Gerard Butler, James Franco, Whoopi Goldberg, Isabella Rossellini or Daryl Hannah. She can also be seen soon in the thriller ‘Johnny & Clyde’ and in the musical drama ‘Taurus’.

Fox has Native American, French, and Irish ancestry, and while she is considered one of the most attractive actresses in the world, she wasn’t always seen that way. In her own words, as a child she was always the “ugly duckling”: “I was never the pretty girl at school that boys wanted to go out with. I had braces in my mouth and dyed my hair orange. I wasn’t one of the popular ones.” I was more of a lonely girl. I came into the world of stardom for other reasons.”

From her personal life, the 11 years she was married to fellow actor Brian Austin Green stand out, from whom she divorced in 2021 and with whom she has three children in common. Since the beginning of 2020 he has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly (yes, the same one who had a hard time with Conor McGregor for denying him a photo at the MTV Video Music Awards a couple of years ago and who paraded a few months ago for Dolce & Gabbana), with whom he got engaged in January this year. The couple does not stop offering news to the gossip press

Below we have collected 20 images of a young Megan. Time, it is clear, passes more for one than for others, since she continues to look splendid.