20 youth photos of an unrecognizable Megan Fox
Megan Fox turns 35 today. The actress, born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, became world famous in 2007 for her participation in the film ‘Transformers’, directed by Michael Bay and starring Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Anderson and Rachael in their main roles. Taylor.
Two years later, she repeated her role as Mikaela Banes in the sequel ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’ and since then she has not stopped working in the cinema regularly. Now she herself has to release ‘Big Gold Brick’, where she works under the orders of Brian Petsos with renowned actors such as Andy García or Oscar Isaac. She has also given her voice in ‘Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins’, a project where other big names have also worked, such as Kate Winslet, Elliot Page, Gerard Butler, James Franco, Whoopi Goldberg, Isabella Rossellini or Daryl Hannah. She can also be seen soon in the thriller ‘Johnny & Clyde’ and in the musical drama ‘Taurus’.
Fox has Native American, French, and Irish ancestry, and while she is considered one of the most attractive actresses in the world, she wasn’t always seen that way. In her own words, as a child she was always the “ugly duckling”: “I was never the pretty girl at school that boys wanted to go out with. I had braces in my mouth and dyed my hair orange. I wasn’t one of the popular ones.” I was more of a lonely girl. I came into the world of stardom for other reasons.”
From her personal life, the 11 years she was married to fellow actor Brian Austin Green stand out, from whom she divorced in 2021 and with whom she has three children in common. Since the beginning of 2020 he has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly (yes, the same one who had a hard time with Conor McGregor for denying him a photo at the MTV Video Music Awards a couple of years ago and who paraded a few months ago for Dolce & Gabbana), with whom he got engaged in January this year. The couple does not stop offering news to the gossip press
Below we have collected 20 images of a young Megan. Time, it is clear, passes more for one than for others, since she continues to look splendid.
David Gallagher and Megan Fox, who were a couple at the time, during the premiere of The Killing of Texas at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood in late 2003.
Again with actor David Gallagher at the Rock The Vote Awards.
The actress during the premiere of I want to be super famous at the Loews E-Walk Theater in New York in early 2004.
At the Gap Body booth during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 in Bryant Park. held in September 2005 in New York.
Another image of Fox during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006.
The actress during the 2005/2006 edition of ABC UpFront, upon her arrival at Lincoln Center in New York.
Fox posing during the 2007 Sonya Dakar Adwil Oscar Beauty & Gifting Lounge.
With Brian Austin during Maxim’s 8th Annual Hot 100 Party. Both were married for ten years and had three children together.
Simply stunning on arrival at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheater on June 3, 2007 in Universal City, California.
2007 was a very busy year for Megan. Here we see her with director Michael Bay and actress Rachael Taylor during the presentation of transformers in Sydney.
Playing at the Tiger Electronics Celebrity Retreat.
During the press conference in Seoul of transformers.
With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosting the Teen Choice Awards.
Showing his rock side upon arrival at the premiere of June at the Village Theater in Westwood.
Attending the 2008 MTV Movie Awards.
With fellow actor Rainn Wilson during the 2008 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City, California.
The actress arrives at the premiere of The conspiracy of panic at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
Onstage at Spike TV’s Video Game Awards at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, California.
With fellow actors Zac Efron and Tyrese Gibson at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
During the world premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen in Tokyo, Japan.
