200 employees and 50 million euros in turnover

The Umbrian company that beats the crisis and celebrates ten years. “From 3 employees, 500 square meters of production sites and 5 million euros of turnover in 2011 it went to 200 employees, 200 of related workers, 20 thousand square meters and 50 million euros of turnover in 2021. 50 per cent are Umbrians with 100 employees, 100 related workers, 12 thousand square meters of production sites and about 34 million euros in turnover “, explains a note. It is Emmepi Group, which was born from a meeting between Alessandro Bersanetti, then owner of a small company in the province of Milan, and Alberto Fioriti, who also heads a company in Perugia.

The Group, continues the note, “is present in 24 countries around the world and along all 5 continents. Leading company in the corrugated cardboard market with over 6,000 machines installed, it operates with the aid of 8 service and spare parts centers located in Europe, America and Russia. The registered office is in Milan but the beating heart is in Umbria, in via della Ghisa in Perugia, where the operational and general headquarters are located. Emmepi Group has 4 factories in Italy. In Milan it produces (present with a production site) strapping machines; in Cesena (one) the filming machines; in the province of Treviso (two) all the peripheral machines, loaders and palletizers related to the transformation of corrugated cardboard boxes, and in Perugia (present with three production sites), operational headquarters , all the handling machinery is put in place. The Umbrian capital, being also the headquarters, is the place where the know-how is created, the layout prepared, the general coordination study of the other factories is created “.

“A success story, a case of dimensional growth perhaps with few precedents in this region. Emmepi Group is a company that has been able to invest in innovation, has made courageous choices. It has been able to ride international markets by grasping the changes taking place and making investments at the right time “. Michele Fioroni (councilor of the Umbria Region for Economic Development, Innovation, Digital and Simplification) explains during his speech at the event – presented by the radio host and television announcer Mauro Casciari – organized on Saturday afternoon (11 December) at the Auditorium of the Hotel Giò in Perugia to celebrate 10 years of activity of Emmepi Group, a leading company in the corrugated cardboard market. “The series of data we have seen on its growth is impressive – he continued – which show us how entrepreneurial courage and the ability to invest at the right time can give life to extraordinary success stories like this one that also represent an example of our own narrative. territory. Umbria – Fioroni concluded – can only start from these excellences “.

At the end of the celebrations, a donation was made to the Avanti Tutta non-profit association to contribute to the realization of the expansion project of the Medical Oncology Day Hospital, located inside the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia. To receive it, from the hands of Alberto Fioriti, the brother of the unforgettable Leonardo Cenci, Federico.