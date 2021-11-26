200 Euro discount on a Dyson vacuum cleaner

Euronics’ Black Friday 2021 continues and today we report an interesting promotion on a Dyson branded wireless vacuum cleaner, on which it is possible to save 29% on the list price.

The vacuum cleaner model on offer is the Dyson V11 Outsize, which in the bundle with second battery is offered at 499 euros, with a saving of 200 euros compared to the list price imposed by the manufacturer of 699 euros.

Home delivery is free, as is the collection of used items, while if you want to add the SERENA purchase protection you need to pay a surcharge of 39 Euros. Through the product sheet it is also possible to check the availability in the store to make the withdrawal in the nearest point of sale.

There promotion will be available until November 29, 2021, while stocks last, which is why we recommend placing your order quickly in case of interest.

The Dyson V11 Outsize intelligently optimizes power and autonomy and is able to automatically adapt to carpets and hard floors, but offers up to 60 minutes of autonomy in Eco mode. On a technical level, it is based on the Dyson Hyperdrymium engine that reaches a speed of up to 125 thousand revolutions per minute, generating a very powerful suction that uses a six-layer filter capable of retaining 99.99% of particles.