200 euros less, Snapdragon 865 and 65W charging

If you are looking for a cheap high-end, you can get one from 2021. From my own experience, I recommend the OPPO Find X3 Neo, it is a great purchase.

High-end phones are expensive if you want to buy models released in the same year, so it’s a good idea to look for smartphones from the previous year as well. If you want to get a cheapest high end, I want to recommend you the OPPO Find X3 Neo based on my own experience, as I had the opportunity to test it for several weeks when it was released.

I was surprised by the balanced performance of this OPPO mobile, all decorated with a beautiful design that is still among my favorites. Has a spectacular displayexcellent performance thanks to the team made up of Snapdragon 865 and 12 GB of RAMan advanced photographic system and a battery that charges in the blink of an eye thanks to 65W of power.

The OPPO Find X3 Neo is a 2021 mobile, but has already updated to Android 12, you can enjoy a modern operating system. In addition, it will be updated for a few more years. As for the price, it went on the market for 819 euros, but you can already buy it for much less.

OPPO Find X3 Neo, a high-end 2021 that is still very worthwhile

The design of the OPPO Find X3 Neo in the blue version is one of the ones that has impressed me the most of all those that I have been able to analyze. Has a rough glass back with a few bright spots imitating a sky full of stars. The metal edges are curved to offer a better grip. In addition, it has a thickness of 7.9 millimeters and weighing 184 gramsit’s very comfortable.

We went to its front to tell you that its screen is 6.55-inch Sunlight AMOLEDwith resolution FullHD+ (2400×1080), 90Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 1,100 nits. In my experience, it is a high quality screen in terms of sharpness, color reproduction and fluidity. In addition, it is compatible with HDR10 +. It is also a delight to enjoy the fingerprint reader on the screen, which acts with great speed and precision.

The OPPO Find X3 Neo can boast of being a very fast mobile thanks to the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which can handle any task you ask of it, even the most demanding ones. In this spectacular performance also play a great role the 12GB RAM, which allow us to move between the apps with great fluidity. Also has 256 GB of internal storage and 5G connectivity.

It is still a mobile from last year, so it is normal that you are concerned about updating its operating system. This Find X3 Neo has insured three years of software updates, having already fulfilled one of them. In fact, months ago it updated to ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. In addition, it also has three years of security updates.

With this high-end smartphone I also found that it is capable of taking great photos and videos. In the rear it equips a 50 MP main camera, a 16 MP ultra wide angle, a 13 MP telephoto and a 2 MP macro. In addition, on the front it has a 32 MP camera. As for the video, you can record in 4K at 30 fps and at 60 fps.

Regarding autonomy, its 4,500 mAh battery It lasts a little over a day with normal use. If you demand more, the day will be assured as well. When you have to go through the charger, you will not need much time, because 65W charging you can fully charge it in just half an hour.

Months have passed since I was able to analyze the OPPO Find X3 Neo, but it is still one of the phones that has left the best impression on me. Yes, it is true that the original price of 819 euros seemed somewhat expensive to me, that is why I take advantage now that it drops in price to recommend it. For example, in PcComponentes you can buy it for around 600 euros, and even less.

