200 hires, new Distribution Center

New Amazon hires coming in Lazio with the next opening of a Distribution Center in Ardea (Rome).

The warehouse will allow you to create occupancy for 200 people within 3 years. Contracts expected a indefinite period and base salaries from 1,680 euros per month.

Here’s what to know about future Amazon jobs to fill in Ardea and how to apply.

AMAZON RECRUITMENT IN THE NEW ARDEA WAREHOUSE

The American e-commerce giant continues to grow on the Italian territory and announces the opening of a new Distribution Center in Lazio. The site will rise in province of Rome, in the town of Ardea, e it will employ over 200 resources, between direct Amazon hires and placements in companies that will provide goods delivery services.

The warehouse, designed with the utmost attention to energy saving and environmental sustainability, represents the seventh plant and the third Amazon distribution center in Lazio, a region in which the multinational has already created jobs for 2,700 resources. The new depot will be strategic to strengthen the delivery network on the territory and the Amazon jobs arriving in Ardea will be able to give a significant response to the current economic crisis, creating new opportunities for stable employment.

The insertions will in fact be regulated by permanent contracts. Staff entries will be made within 3 years, starting from the start-up of the new structure, which will be operational for the next spring.

REQUIRED PROFILES

The assumptions that Amazon will make in Ardea will be aimed mainly at warehouse operators And drivers delivery workers. The selections for warehouse workers are already open. The resources selected to work in the new Distribution Center will take care of receiving, storing, handling, packing and shipping the goods ordered by the customers.

CONTRACTS AND SALARY

The new jobs in Ardea coming with Amazon include permanent contracts. Employees will be hired at the 5th level of the National Transport and Logistics Contract and will receive a entry salary of 1,680 euros gross per month. Also expected numerous benefits for staff, including discounts for shopping on Amazon.it and supplemental accident insurance.

Another advantage for new hires is the ability to access Amazon Career Choice, a program that covers up to 95% of the cost of tuition and books for those who specialize by attending 4-year professional courses.

AGENCY

Amazon, we remind you, is an online commerce company born in the United States of America in the 90s by the entrepreneur Jeff Bezos. The company is headquartered in Seattle but is active worldwide through websites dedicated to the sale of products and services. Amazon is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and employs over 1 million people worldwide. Amazon has been present in Italy since 2010, has about 12,500 employees and manages numerous warehouses and logistics centers.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in Amazon hires coming to Ardea can visit the web page dedicated to the company’s careers (Work with us). From here it is possible to consult the open positions And apply online to those of interest, by registering the CV in the appropriate form.

Amazon also offers job opportunities at other Italian offices. To know all research in progress at the moment you can read this in-depth study on how to work at Amazon.

Also, to find out other job opportunities available, we invite you to consult our page dedicated to hiring companies.