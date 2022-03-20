200 million euros for Neymar! The ‘nouveau riche’ who is willing to sign the Brazilian for next season

2022-03-20

Bomb in the market. The Sun reveals that the newcastle he wants to take advantage of the uncomfortable moment he is going through Neymar in Paris to sign him for the next season.

The renowned English newspaper assures that the ‘Magpies’ are willing to make a millionaire offer to the PSG to reach an agreement for the transfer of the Brazilian star.

The situation in the French capital is critical. Neymar he was booed by fans at the Parc des Princes last weekend. Not even a goal that he scored against Girondins was enough to appease fans disgruntled by what happened in Madrid.

This Sunday, the Brazilian was harshly criticized again for his poor performance in the win that his team conceded against Monaco. Ney had to come off as a substitute when the match was 2-0.