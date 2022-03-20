200 million euros for Neymar! The ‘nouveau riche’ who is willing to sign the Brazilian for next season

2022-03-20
Bomb in the market. The Sun reveals that the newcastle he wants to take advantage of the uncomfortable moment he is going through Neymar in Paris to sign him for the next season.
The renowned English newspaper assures that the ‘Magpies’ are willing to make a millionaire offer to the PSG to reach an agreement for the transfer of the Brazilian star.
The situation in the French capital is critical. Neymar he was booed by fans at the Parc des Princes last weekend. Not even a goal that he scored against Girondins was enough to appease fans disgruntled by what happened in Madrid.
This Sunday, the Brazilian was harshly criticized again for his poor performance in the win that his team conceded against Monaco. Ney had to come off as a substitute when the match was 2-0.
For this reason, the ‘nouveau riche’ newcastle appeared on the scene to be an escape route. The Premier League club is looking for a star player to guide its project, and they would have no problem paying the 500 thousand euros a week What does he charge Neymarin addition to a transfer that would be around 200 ‘kilos’ so that the PSG I let it out.
The board chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi could demand that amount for the Brazilian, a figure similar to the one that the Real Madrid presented last summer by the services of Kylian Mbappebut ended up being rejected by the PSGwho would now see the Frenchman leave the club without leaving a single euro in his coffers.
It should be remembered that after the removal of the PSG in the Champions League, in Paris they assured that the owner of the team would be evaluating the sale of the Neymarsince since his arrival he has been a duty on the most important nights in Europe.
The blow would be very hard for the French team, who would lose two of their stars in the same transfer window. This way, Leo Messi He would remain alone as the leader due to his hierarchy in the field. Other names that have sounded to join the project of the newcastle have been those of Eden Hazard and Ousmane Dembele.