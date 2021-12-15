20:00 speaks FED | FOMC – How does it impact Bitcoin? [Guida e Analisi]

Technical tests of nervousness on the markets. For tonight, when in Italy will be the 8:00 pm, the decision on interest rates on the market USE, decision that is in the hands of Federal Reserve.

A situation paradoxical, which has already been creating nervousness on the markets for some time – and which can also have important repercussions on the market for cryptocurrencies. We from Cryptocurrency.it we take the opportunity to try to understand how these types of decisions, which historically also have a great impact on Forex, can impact the market for cryptocurrencies.

Great nervousness on the markets – at 20:30 Powell of the FED speaks, with the first data coming from 20:00

Because there is great anticipation for tonight: FOMC will decide on interest rates

To understand what is happening on the markets – or rather, to understand the reason for so much nervousness, we must necessarily make a brief introduction that does not only concern Bitcoin. By their own admission, central banks have come in delay on inflation and they have had to acknowledge the fact that no only will it not be temporary, but relatively as well out of control. A situation that many readers, also in view of the big appointment that will take place in a few hours, have asked us to to explain also on our official Twitter account.

Central banks can do something

By modifying i interest rates central banks can do something. A rate hike has as its main effect that of a compression ofinflation. Which also involves financial stocks and cryptocurrencies.

The scheme for understanding what an interest rate movement entails

If holding money is better paid, some traders will decide to liquidate their positions and turn them into liquidity capable of making a little more money. This has been an established fact for decades: when rates rise, the reference currency acquires “value”.

There is little room for maneuver

It would therefore take little to the central banks, in this case the FED, to reduce inflation. There is another problem though: rising interest rates are squeezing economic growth. The central banks, after the covid crisis, were concerned with keeping rates low and doing monetary expansion to seek maximum employment.

The latest US inflation figures

But this path now, thanks to inflation, is no longer viable. But the risk is that of undo every ambition for economic growth, now more necessary than ever, is due to the enormous debt accumulated by the states (the USE have just voted on an increase in the maximum debt ceiling), both due to the general crisis that has hit the private sector.

Market expectations

Market expectations are at 97.8% for the maintenance of current rates, at least at this round. Which should almost be taken for granted. This however means that the eyes will be on each Powell’s statement that he had to offer possible horizons for the rate growth, which now seems to be inevitable.

The same Jerome Powell, in an official note, he said it would be the round of FOMC from December to clarify the position from Federal Reserve about. The markets will therefore react to this type of news: if a shortening is confirmed due to the arrival of higher rates between the first and second quarter of 2022, the markets could be hit by sell off. If not, if Powell should be confirmed as folded more a Washington that with particularly careful management, the markets could toast.

What does this mean for cryptocurrencies?

A raising of the interest rates would have impact also in terms of growth for the cryptocurrencies. The world crypto it has already paid – and is continuing to pay today – a rather high price for the new rates which, sooner or later, will have to come into effect. A shortening of the timing in this sense it could lead not only Bitcoin, but also Ethereum and the rest of the cryptocurrency world, to pay a particularly high price.

How much fear is there to be?

There are several indicators that, in a normal situation, would make analysts wait for postponement on a date to be determined of any such decision, given that the USE they continue to be in dire need of debt spending and economic growth.

Have cryptocurrencies already paid? Could be yes – but the day is eventful

However theinflation begins to scare – and also Biden he knows that the popularity of any politician of the past has been shattered on this wall. Here too a very narrow path for the passage, which helps to create a some nervousness on the markets.

The invitation for our readers is to try to remain as reactive as possible within a day that could have important movements. The market order situation at the time of writing leaves ample room for major moves.

The issue of tapering – that is, the reduction of purchases of government bonds

The other gigantic issue that should be made clearer this evening is about the tapering, or the reduction or elimination of the government bond purchase plan by FED. This is perhaps where the most important game is played.

The real question is tapering

Self Powell should indicate as possible a definitive cut to purchases within the first quarter 2022, there would be something to worry about on the markets. The real game will be played here – and we will stay at the door, because if Powell should prove how uncertain, the whole sector could run again. What is certain is that everyone can’t wait to leave behind this great source of worry. Then look at what will happen next month.