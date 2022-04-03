20,000 mAh at the best price

Anker’s PowerCore Essential 20,000 mAh powerbank is a very useful accessory if your mobile battery tends to fail. Plus, it’s a hit on Amazon.

An external battery or powerbank is one of the most useful accessories for your technological devicessuch as mobile or tablet. When you’re using them on the go and they run out of battery power, simply plug them into this portable accessory to restore power. Thus, you don’t have to desperately search for a plug nor take a thousand different chargers.

We are talking about external batteries because we want to recommend the Anker 20,000mAh PowerCore Essential, which triumphs on Amazon with more than 44,000 reviews. The recommended sale price of this model is 49.99 euros, but in the store it usually falls frequently, being able to buy for just over 30 euros. Next, we tell you all the features that make it worth buying.

PowerCore Essential, an ideal powerbank for your mobile

There are certain things that you should look at when buying an external battery for your mobile. One of them is the design, because we do not want to carry a very heavy device in the backpack or bag, it is uncomfortable. In this case, Anker’s PowerCore Essential has some dimensions of 15.8 x 7.45 x 1.92 cm and a weight of less than 350 gramsso it will not be a hassle when transporting it.

The most important is its capacity, 20,000 mAh. On a single charge, this powerbank can fully charge your mobile, your tablet and some other device. If you are going to use it only with your smartphone, you can enjoy several additional charges without resorting to the charger.

This is a compact external battery with energy to charge your mobile several times.

This external battery from Anker features two USB portswhich means you can connect two different devices to charge them simultaneously. Thanks to the manufacturer’s PowerIQ technology, charging is optimized and safe for any device. It also has continuous charging modewhich ensures safe charging for small devices that require low power.

The 20,000 mAh PowerCore Essential comes with a carrying case and a micro-USB cable to load it. In addition, the process is always safe thanks to the protection against high voltage, current regulation and temperature control.

In short, this 20,000 mAh external battery from Anker is a great purchase if your mobile usually runs out of battery when you are away from home. We remember that its recommended sale price is 49.99 euros, but that it is usually close to 30 euros thanks to Amazon discountsa store in which he accumulates thousands of sales with an average of 4.6 out of 5 in user rating.

