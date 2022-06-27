200,000 sales in France for the album “Equals”, certified double platinum

Photo credits: Abaca

. It is on these very personal words that Ed Sheeran begins “Tides”, an introductory rock track from his latest album “Equals”. Four years after the tidal wave “Divide” and a record world tour that lasted until August 2019, the English singer has given himself time to reflect on the new chapter of his arithmetic discographic series. While everyone was expecting “Minus” (-), it was finally “Equals” (=) which was born at the end of October 2021.explained the artist on Apple Music, speaking of this opus as that of the

Unfailing popularity

It must be said that Ed Sheeran evokes his new fatherhood or his relationship to success in ballads of which he alone has the secret or more electro-pop up-tempos like the singles “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” which have become ‘tube standards worldwide. What reassure the English superstar for this return which once again rhymed with success. Indeed, the album “Equals” became number one in sales in 23 countries including France (29,000 counter sales) and since then, Ed Sheeran has been omnipresent in the media to defend his songs. Ceremonies, live performances, multiple collaborations… Impossible to miss the guitarist whose songs resonated in a very competitive end to the year, marked by the eventual returns of Adele or ABBA.

Ed Sheeran’s album “=” is certified Double Platinum! 💿💿200,000 sales equivalents 📈 Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ejnStV7ruL SNEP (@snep) June 20, 2022

But Ed Sheeran has multiplied the tracks to stay on top between singles (“The Joker and the Queen” with Taylor Swift, “2step” remixed with the French rapper Leto), many duets (“Peru” by Fireboy DML, “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello), a recent edition containing several unreleased tracks and a gigantic world tour which began at the end of April in Dublin . So much so that today, the singer can have a smile: his album “Equals” is certified double platinum by SNEP for more than 200,000 copies sold in France, eight months after its release! Very precisely, the interpreter of “Perfect” has sold 200,857 copies of his project, including more than 63,400 since the beginning of the year. A new proof of the unfailing French popularity of the artist, who became a new dad a few weeks ago, and who is preparing to fill the Stade de France on July 29 and 30.