2000s fashion, the return to the 2022 fashion shows

TO watching the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows one is seized by a sort of paramnesia: the strange feeling of having already seen an image. In the case, the looks spotted on the catwalk they resemble in all respects those of the most fashionable star of the 2000s. A trend, the one we know today as y2k – translates precisely with Year 2 Kilo – which infects stylists, as well as fashionistas on social media such as Instagram and TikTok.

The outfits of the stars in 2000, on the catwalk in 2022

As always happens, the consecration of a trend is the work of the most prominent designers. And if the people of fashion enjoy replicating the 2000s mood in their outfits, the big and small brands ride the wave to intercept the tastes of consumers. Nostalgia effect: Gen Z fans and representatives can’t help but remember the looks of their heroes of the time, as well as movies and songs. That may be why the most popular icons to refer to are pop stars like Beyoncé And Christina Aguilera. But also the leading actress of the TV series Friends (1994-2004) Jennifer Aniston and the most representative star of the 2000s, forerunner of modern influencers, Paris Hilton.

The 2000s fashion protagonist at the fashion shows

The butterfly wing top star of the Blumarine Spring Summer 2022 matches today like the one worn by Mariah Carey to the VH1 Divas 2000with i flared jeans that marked an era. Unmissable garment in the look of those times, i cargo pants with the low crotch that the most rebellious, like the Black Eyed Peas frontgirl Fergieeven wore on the red carpet, return to the fashion shows of Tom Ford And Dolce & Gabbana.

To be combined, now as then, with an uncovered navel: a refrain that fashion never seems to get tired of – a bit like Hit me Baby One More Timesung for the first time in 1999 by the Y2K icon par excellence, Britney Spears.

The most popular revival pieces today

From New York to Milan, from Paris to London, the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows mark the coming back of revival pieces. As the micro skirt protagonist of the show Miu Miu Spring Summer 2022, which everyone wore at the time. The teenage outfit today is reflected in the top with laces and visible fringes. But also in the most elegant 2000s fashion looks: the satin suit like the one you have TLC they wore in 1999 is replicated by Fendi on the catwalk; and the mythical slip dress with the cut-out of the period is now everywhere, starting with the fashion show of Victoria Beckham.

Total pink, fluttering t-shirts, fake furs and belts: the proof that in 2022 everyone will dress as if it were the year 2000 again …

