2000s jean miniskirts are back in 2022, sexier than ever

The fever of sock shoes is on the rise. These outshone 2017 and 2018 with great force, and recently Balenciaga declared that they will be the new investment fashionist most expected. Now, Selena Gomez had already defended a mini skirt masterfully. This was teamed with an accent top, and an oversized blazer. The sartorial garment will impose distinguished finishes on the mini piece. Finally, the hybrid between sock and shootie footwear will be the one that will dominate the style.

With strappy sandals and oversized coats

Caroline Daure.

This is the clear interpretation that everything in a look this is your point. Short denim skirt dark and one tank top to fuse electrifying complements. So far, the base works successfully. To elevate these two basics, some strappy sandals were present, granting kilometric legs. To culminate with an aura trendy, a fur coat was positioned as the main one (you can choose in vibrant colors, or neutral ones like coffee).

With preppy clothes

Denim mini skirt, with preppy finished sweater and complementary sock booties. Jeremy Moeller

It was Blair Waldorf who charmed the garment association preppy with mini skirts, and, some time later, they continue to overshadow the wardrobe of trendsetters. To orchestrate a spring look, a denim mini skirt with eloquent prints it is unified with a delicate sweater with an embroidered collar. To immerse yourself in the colors in vogue, adopt blue sock ankle boots, they will be a choice to forget.