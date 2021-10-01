2000s outfits: 10 fashion trends that are making a comeback

The 2000s outfit is in fashion: we retrace the items and accessories that are about to return.

Nostalgia 2000s

In the ears the music of Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child thanks to an audio CD player that is consumed by the numerous “repeats”. Reality shows as a new cultural social phenomenon and the subject of continuous discussions. 56K Internet that allows you to access the world directly from your room. The birth of communities: the first virtual diaries and chats with strangers that had all the flavor of the forbidden. The colors of the macarons, those delicious discs of soft almond meringue that contain a creamy ganache with different flavors.

Thus fashion, as an anthropological-cultural phenomenon, has consequently moved as a witness to modern times: we are witnessing thedawn of the cult of vintage and the era of personalization, as well as the potpourri of different styles to wear as you like. Choosing, freely mixing or re-proposing something from the past was the true and only trend, a mirror of a world that began to advance in multiple directions, increasingly fragmented and represented in detail. The 2000s coincide with the birth of his own and unique style.

The iconic looks of 2000s fashion

For this reason, the search for one’s personality is carried out not only through the looks of the catwalks, but also of pop-stars, young actresses of TV series, street style outfits of the models. Fashion is within everyone’s reach, with one click on the internet. Even Nicole Kidman, at the New York preview of Moulin Rouse (2001), it seems more earthly to us, thanks to a beautiful 1972 silk and fringe dress by Loris Azzaro. The same goes for the rising movie star, Keira Knightley, which occurs at the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean with a pair of low-rise jeans and a micro top with a train.

Nicole Kidman at the premiere Moulin Rouge George De Sota Keira Knightley on the red carpet of Pirates of the Caribbean in low-rise jeans and micro top Chris Weeks Paris Hilton, the look of the 21st birthday (Julien MacDonald silver mini dress) Dave Benett

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in total denim look Jeffrey Mayer Beyoncé with triangle top and embroidered low-rise jeans Mick Hutson Christina Aguilera in a lace-up suit KMazur

The 2000s outfit today

The stylists look to the past (not too remote) and propose fashion combinations reminiscent of Paris Hilton (it is no coincidence that she is the face of Lanvin’s advertising campaign), Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Richie and Hilary Duff, while contemporary icons – starting by sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who were just a few years old at the time – sporting looks with vintage garments and accessories mixed with modern proposals. We can officially decree the return of fashion 2000.

Here are the 15 fashion trends that are making a comeback:

Asymmetrical dresses.

High belts to rest on the hips.

Closures with laces, from corset to denim.

Rhinestone choker.

Bright colors, even fluo.

Denim mania: total look, embroidered jeans, with fringes or jewel applications.

Lingerie: from the ribbed tank top to the thong (or slip) in sight.

Logomania.

Mini hems for skirts and dresses.

Low waist pants.

Capri pants.

Satin, drawstring and ruffles not only in the evening.

Toe shoes.

Overlays for a decomposed and multi-layered look.

Variations on the “top” theme: tube, butterfly or train.

The 2000s fashion in the spring summer 2022 collections

Blumarine Blumarine Blumarine

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana