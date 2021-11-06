2016 Champions League final, referee Clattenburg: ‘Penalty for Atletico to compensate Real’s offside goal’

Clattenburg told it to a Brazilian podcast: “I lost communication with the linesman and was forced to validate Sergio Ramos’ goal even though I thought he was offside. Then on a dubious foul by Pepe I granted the penalty to compensate. It wouldn’t have happened with the Var “

Var yes, Var no, Var perhaps but in moderation, Var always and in any case, Var on call. Those who thought that with the help of technology the controversy would disappear, has heavily fallen back to earth with the poisons of the last matches, between the league and European cups. Trying to break a lance in favor of “slow motion in the field”, came Mark Clattenburg, who retired in 2017, albeit with a serious admission. The referee of the 2016 Champions League final won at San Siro by Real Madrid against Atletico, on the podcast “The Brazialian Shirt Name” explained some decisions made in that match. In particular, Sergio Ramos ‘goal in the 15’ and the penalty awarded to the Colchoneros for a foul on Fernando Torres.

offside – On Ramos’ goal, Clattenburg said that due to an interruption in communication with the linesman, the Madrid defender’s shot was validated, despite being offside. “I knew Bale had touched her, making it easier for Ramos to score 1-0 but putting him offside. So I asked my assistant if there was that touch after the punishment. But I was totally isolated and I was forced to restart the game. Eventually I got back in touch with my assistant and he told me that the microphone and headphones had stopped working just then. I was very confused. It was a very difficult decision ”.

compensation – With the classic law of compensation – where however one mistake never cancels the other but ends up adding to the first – Clattenburg then decided to assign a penalty to Atletico for Pepe’s foul on Torres to compensate the Colchoneros. “I was very lucky, because I found myself whistling a penalty with a dubious foul, let’s say 50-50. Torres was clearly ahead of Pepe and there was contact. Was it really foul? It is very subjective. And I whistled him to restore balance, given that Real had already scored offside “. That penalty, however, Griezmann missed, but Simeone’s team still grabbed the equalizer with Carrasco and then lost on penalties. Clattenburg rightly argues that if he had had the Var, the first mistake would have been immediately corrected, as did the second.

November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 20:48)

