2018 film with Henry Cavill and Alexandra Daddario

Night hunter: trailer and plot of the film on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime adds to its catalog Night hunter, crime thriller written and directed by David Raymond, director of Absence of War And Sins.

The film debuts in America and around the world in 2019 and ends on demand on August 8 of that year. From October 2020 it is also available for the Italian public.

The original title was supposed to be Nomis.

The film follows the joint investigation of the police and a couple of civilians seeking revenge, on the trail of a psychopath who rapes the women he kidnaps.

The cast of Night hunter

The actors involved are all of great appeal.

The angry policeman Marshall is played by the statuary Henry Cavill, known for the role of Superman in the films of A.D, for Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The witcher and lately in the movie Enola Holmes, as Sherlock Holmes.

Ben Kingsley (Oscar winner in 1982 for Ghandi) plays the role of Micheal Cooper, Marshall’s colleague and profiler Alexandra Daddario (the Percy Jackson saga and the True detective) And Stanley Tucci (The devil wears Prada and the saga of Transfomer) is the head of the district.

The others are Brendan Fletcher. in the role of the criminal Simon, e Minka Kelly.

The plot of the movie

Walter Marshall is a policeman who lives with his daughter and new partner.

By coincidence crosses the paths of two civilians (a man named Copper and Lara a young woman) who lure potential rapists to physically deface them.

When Lara goes missing, Marshall and Copper with the assistance of their police colleagues, including the profiler Rachel, track the girl down to an abandoned warehouse, where they arrest the perpetrator.

The kidnapper as Simon Stulls, a pathetic and harmless psychiatric case.

But for every evasive attitude or response from Simon, the cops come to the conclusion that the criminal must necessarily have an accomplice who has been educating and financially supporting him all that time.

For investigators, the hunt has just begun …

The Night hunter review

The film is a thriller that draws inspiration from classics such as The silence of the lambs, a 1991 masterpiece by Jonathan Demme, which made it immortal Anthony Hopkins in the role of Hannibal Lecter.

A group of investigators want to judge and condemn evil with the law, at first, and then eradicate it through “sacrosanct” violence.

Strong themes that link to reflections on the role of justice and the consequences in our daily life.

Too bad that the “criminal case” is told really badly, hastily and without giving way to make the viewer understand something that is bombarded with clues.

Night hunter it is a good film in terms of direction and photography, with interesting scenes and good acting, but it fails to reach the viewer’s heart …