202 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, the big winners of the evening

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish won top prizes at the 63rd Grammy on Sunday, while Beyoncé won awards in four categories, becoming the most awarded woman in Grammy history, according to Reuters. Agerpress.

Beyoncé’s four Grammy Awards took her total record to 28 Grammy Awards, breaking the female record previously held by Allison Krause. Beyoncé won Grammy Awards in the R&B categories (“Black Parade”), for best video (“Brown Skin Girl”) and for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the song “Savage”, for which she won Best Rap as Best rap performance.

Usually, Beyoncé is very controlled, and was visibly impressed when she accepted the award for an R&B performance that took her to the top of the Grammy Award winners chart.

“I’ve been working my whole life since I was nine, and I can’t believe it happened,” Beyoncé said.

“As an artist, I believe it is my duty and our duty to reflect the age we live in,” she said, adding that she wants to support and celebrate the work of all the black artists who have inspired her. This inspires her. the whole world.

Grammy Awards 2021. Photo: Profimedia Images

The big winners of the 2021 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift’s surprise album, Folklore, recorded during the block, took home album of the year and, with Sunday’s win, the 31-year-old became the first woman to win three Grammys for the best of the year. year. A matched album by music giants like Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra or Paul Simon. The artist also won this award for the film “Fearless” in 2010 and the “1989” award in 2016.

Billie Eilish also won the record of the year with “Everything I Want” and Song of the Year was awarded to “I Can’t Breathe”, which she sang, which was composed in response to Black Lives Matter protests that included. United States last summer.

British soloist Dua Lipa won best pop album for her dancer LP “Future Nostalgia”.

Hip-hop soloist Megan Thee Stallion, 26, took home a Grammy for Best New Artist and won two other awards (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance) for her single “Savage,” which she sang with Beyoncé .

This year’s Grammys, presented by Trevor Noah, took place in a hybrid format that combines live performances with pre-recorded performances by artists such as Lipa, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Cardi B, Dababy, Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton.

The ceremony took place indoors and outdoors, in Los Angeles, without taking advantage of the elaborate sets and special effects of previous years’ festivals.

Winners of the 2021 Grammy Awards in the main categories

Album of the Year: “Folklore” – Taylor Swift

Record of the Year: “All I Ever Wanted” – Billie Eilish

– Song of the year: “I Can’t Breathe” – composed by Dernst Emil II, Hare and Thomas Stream, performed by HER

Best New Artist: Megan the Stallion

Best Performance by a Pop Duo / Group: Rain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best pop album: “Nostalgia for the Future” – Dua Lipa

Best Rock Performance: Shamika – Fiona Apple

Best Rap Performance: “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion with Beyoncé

– Cel mai bun rock album: “The New Abnormal” – The Strokes

Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert’s “Wildcard”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Jesus is King” – Kanye West

– Cel mai bun video clip: “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, WizKid

