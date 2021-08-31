2020-2021 A year of fantastic cinema

Another disastrous year for cinema exhibitors, with theaters closed for many months or open with limited capacity for measures to combat the pandemic. Many films, initially planned to be distributed in theaters, were released directly in streaming, an example for all: The war of tomorrow with Chris Pratt, large production Skydance / Paramount should have been released in theaters but was then sold to Amazon Prime for 200 million dollars, thus recovering production costs (a sequel, for Prime, has already been announced).

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in a scene from Tenet



Among the new films that arrived in Italian cinemas from August 2020 to July 2021, the traditional film season of our peninsula, the one that earned the most was Tenet. Christopher Nolan’s spectacular and twisted film (Interstellar), which cost Warner Bros about $ 200 million and ended up grossing $ 363 million worldwide (€ 6,759,000 in Italy). Not badly, but obviously if the Covid-19 problem hadn’t been there, the result would have been much higher.

Black Widow, with Scarlett Johansson, released in July 2021, conquers the second position with 4,740 thousand euros in our country. It is one of those productions that Disney has made immediately available for payment also in streaming, consequently lowering the receipts in the room. Taking this into account, the film did well, grossing $ 368 million worldwide.

In ninth place we find The Conjuring – By order of the devil, third installment of the horror saga starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. Costing about 40 million dollars, the film grossed a total of 200 (2 million and 113 thousand euros in Italy). The cartoon The Croods 2 – A new era it is in tenth place (1 million and 686 thousand euros).

Yet another fictional catastrophic film with Gerard Butler, Greenland, due to the distortions of the cinema market, it unexpectedly (and, let’s face it, undeservedly) finds itself in twelfth place in the seasonal ranking. The production budget was approximately $ 35 million. The Italian collection amounts to 1 million and 267 thousand euros, the world one to 52 million dollars.

Adventurous comedy, and a hint of fantastic, Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, released at the end of July 2021, it quickly reached 13th place in the seasonal ranking with 1 million and 415 thousand euros (the worldwide gross at the time of writing is 160 million dollars). It follows in 14th place Old, the new film by M. Night Shyamalan, which once again divided audiences and critics. Made by Universal with a budget of around 18 million dollars, it grossed 76 million dollars in cinemas (1 million and 414 thousand euros in Italy).

A scene from the film A Quiet Place II



The animated film Onward – Beyond the magic it is placed in 17th place followed closely by At Quiet Place II, fanta-horror starring Emily Blunt who was a real surprise at the world box office in 2018. Always written and directed by John Krasinski, this sequel, costing about 55 million dollars, has grossed 295 (from us 900 thousand euros), enough to have Paramount announce a third party.

Judgment night forever, in 22nd place in the seasonal ranking, is the fifth film in the series The Purge (there is also a connected TV series). Made by Universal with a budget of around 18 million dollars, it grossed a total of 71 (837 thousand euros in Italy). In 29th place we find The New Mutants, a film that director Josh Boone had conceived as the first of a new trilogy connected to the X-Men cycle. Unfortunately, the project went through a very tortuous process, ending up costing almost 70 million dollars, earning only 46 million dollars worldwide (615 thousand euros from us), evaporating any chance of continuation. In 35th place, with 440 thousand euros, is the animated film Spirit – The rebel, followed at the 39th by 100% wolf, another cartoon, for 381 thousand euros.

At number 43 the horror Spiral – Saw’s legacy, is the ninth film in the Saw series but despite the presence in the cast of Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, the worldwide box office has been disappointing, only 38 million dollars (359 thousand euros in Italy) from the 40 million dollars spent to produce it. . In 45th place Gretel and Hansel, a new horror version of the tale of the Brothers Grimm directed by Oz Perkins. The Italian collection is 337 thousand euros, the world one of 22 million dollars. In 47th place is the animated film for children Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run, with 326 thousand euros the proceeds. The horror Jack in the Box it is in 49th place at 322 thousand euros (world-wide receipts just over half a million dollars).

Beyond 50th place is an alternation of horror films (The sacred evil at 55th, Run at 58th, Possession – The Devil’s Apartment at 60th, The vigil at 62 °) and animation (Mister Link at 54th, the Italian Trash – The legend of the magic pyramid at the 57th, the reissue of The blue arrow at the 61st, Dreambuilders – The dream factory at 64th) all with takings between 100 and 300 thousand euros that in years of normal cinema programming would not even have allowed to enter the top 100.

Milla Jovovic in a scene from Monster Hunter



In 71st place we find the fantasy-adventurous Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovic, who raised 127 thousand euros in Italian cinemas. It was an ambitious international independent production costing over 50 million dollars but it did not even recover the production costs, given that the global proceeds did not go beyond 42 million dollars.

Even worse it went in 75th place to our local Creators – The Past, shot in Val d’Aosta, written, directed, set to music and produced by Piergiuseppe Zaia, whose cast also includes Gerard Depardieu and William Shatner. In the intentions of the author, the first chapter of a possible trilogy, but given that the world receipts do not reach 140 thousand dollars, any possible sequel appears very unlikely.





The enjoyable Palm Springs – Live like there’s no tomorrow, Max Barbakov’s film on a time-loop with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, is in 84th place with 101 thousand euros (the total collection is about 1.5 million dollars).





Two lines closing up Godzilla vs Kong, one of the highest grossing worldwide this year. Although the cinemas were also reopening here, the Italian Warner Bros decided in April not to release it in theaters, but only in home video on demand. They then changed their minds more than two months later and the film hit theaters on July 8 after being available (legally) on streaming platforms since early May. Result of this brilliant strategy: the film does not even appear in the seasonal ranking mentioned above. A shame, given that in the rest of the world the film did very well in theaters, grossing a total of 467 million dollars, far surpassing the previous title in the series, Godzilla II: King of the Monsters (2019), which stopped at $ 368 million.