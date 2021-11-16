2021/2022 Theater Season of Montalcino

A range of offers for an audience of all ages

From December 2021 to April 2022 the very rich and varied cultural offer is made up to Astrusi Theater di Montalcino and al Teatro della Grancia di Montisi, a project by the Teatrino dei Fondi, with the artistic direction of Enrico Falaschi with the support of the Municipality of Montalcino, the Ministry of Culture and the Tuscany Region.

It is a beginning and a challenge for the professional company Teatrino dei Fondi, assignee from 2021 to manage the Teatro degli Astrusi and the Teatro della Grancia, almost two years after the health emergency and the forced closure of the theaters, the first theater season with the signing of the new artistic direction and organizational management.

The theatrical program, designed for spectators of all ages, is also enriched with cinematographic proposals and aims to reach citizenship, for the pleasure of living together a path of growth and enrichment. A diversified, multidisciplinary and intergenerational artistic project that with a liveliness and cultural quality wishes to build moments of encounter and comparison with the community.

In the program of prose and contemporary theater, that counts seven dates, stand out great authors of the theatrical scene such as Edoardo Erba and Yasmina Reza, hilarious comic artists such as Marina Massironi, extraordinary performers also known on the big screen as Rosario Lisma. To tell the fascination of sport the great volleyball player Andrea Zorzi, two times world champion, takes the stage together with the actress Beatrice Visibelli, there will be a show dedicated to ecology such as the Seventh Continent and a work that focuses on the Sahrawi people like Yellow Sea.

Six shows for families, in the context of Little Abstrusians – families at the theater, at the Teatro degli Astrusi and at the Teatro della Grancia, will accompany the little ones, with fairytale reinterpretations and original texts to bring them closer, with a wealth of languages ​​and different theatrical signs, to the magic and charm of the theater.

In the film review they are five films , with free admission, which vary between genres and address different issues.

The activities are enriched by a training course for children, from 6 to 10 years old, which started last November and will continue until May and takes place every Tuesday afternoon and soon other training activities will also be added and a billboard dedicated to schools of all kinds and degree.

With enthusiasm, the doors are opened to spectators of all ages and the season ticket campaign for the drama season and the season for families is kicked off.

THEATER SEASON

Saturday 11 December at 9.15 pm opens the curtain, at the Astrusi Theater, Bricklayers by Edoardo Erba, with the direction by Enrico Falaschi and the interpretation of Alberto Ierardi, Marta Paganelli, Giorgio Vierda. In a nocturnal setting, two masons burst into a disused theater room to close the stage with a wall, to enlarge, on behalf of the sole owner, the spaces of the adjoining shop. A comic and at the same time serious and poetic show that makes us reflect on the current difficult condition of the theater, which, without too many hesitations, can sometimes be destroyed to make room for something capitalistically more useful …

Thursday 20 January, again at the Teatro degli Astrusi, Rosario Lisma, actor, author and director, also known in the cinema, is in the shoes of Right, an intelligent, meek and overly polite employee in a grotesque world of ruthless and cynicism. A surreal, funny and painful story of a diversity in the contemporary world, but also an invitation to overcome the certainties that protect us and the limits that we have set ourselves.

Friday 18th February it is the turn of Andrea Zorzi called “Zorro” – the two-time world champion volleyball player who takes the stage in the company of actress Beatrice Visibelli, with the show The legend of the flying volleyball player, a job where sport meets theater and becomes a metaphor for life.

A theatrical fresco where personal events are intertwined with history and customs, where the bright career of a sportsman travels through the chronicle and history of a country.

Saturday 26th February in the intimate Theater of the Grancia of Montisi Marta Paganelli presents Yellow Sea, taken from the diary that Marta Paganelli kept during her stay in a Saharawi camp, the show aims to return the atmospheres, thoughts and emotions of an experience capable of touching the deepest strings of one’s soul. The story of a journey into a world so far and yet so close.

Friday 11 March LST theater, directed by Manfredi Rutelli is staged with The god of slaughter, one of the most famous plays by Yasmina Reza, also made famous by the film adaptation of Roman Polanski. A brilliant psychodrama that offers the viewer a distorting mirror in which he will discover, not without an acid embarrassment, something that concerns him very closely.

Saturday 2 April Alberto Ierardi, Giorgio Vierda And Luca Oldani to the Teatro della Grancia I’m on stage with The Seventh Continent a show that also comically tackles the issue of waste, and in particular of plastic, which in about fifty years we have accumulated and which today are no longer in the world, they are the world, as it has never been before.

Closes the season of prose Thursday 7 April to the Astrusi Theater The Bakersfield Truths by Stephen Sachs, with the hilarious Marina Massironi And Giovanni Franzoni masterfully directed by the skilful hand of Veronica Cruciani. Two destinies, two very distant human events that meet in the scenario of an America always traversed by strong social divides. This comic drama, inspired by real events, at times hilarious, creates vital questions about what makes art and people truly authentic.

LITTLE ASTRUDES

FAMILIES IN THEATER

It inaugurates the season dedicated to families Wednesday 8 December at 5 pm to the Astrusi Theater Little finger Rap, by Enrico Falaschi, with Serena Cercignano and Marta Paganelli, a show that has a strong environmental implication, with songs, music and many wonderful foam rubber puppets.

Sunday 19th December , also at the Teatro degli Astrusi, arrives The Princess and the Dragon with Alberto Ierardi and Serena Cercignano, an original fairy tale, where love and nobility of soul go beyond social differences. A story that helps us reflect on the importance of not stopping at appearances. Sunday 16th January at the Astrusi it’s time for a fairytale show, The Gold Fish, with Ilaria Gozzini and Alberto Ierardi. A story lived through the eyes and the memory of the old fisherman, who became a traveler: the man is poor, but happy because, unlike his old wife, he is able to accept his condition appreciating its positive aspects.

Sunday 6th February Enrico Falaschi is on stage with Nocchiopinocchio: the famous puppet who became first a child and then an adult is unable to live with his own story, a story, among other things, told starting from the extraordinary scenographies of Emanuele Luzzati.

In March, the family season closes with two events at Theater of the Grancia of Montisi:

Sunday 6 March , The grain of wheat with Ilaria Gozzini, a fairy tale with an ancient flavor for puppets and storytelling, centered on the love for nature and the cyclical nature of the seasons, starring two adventurous and courageous ants, Milly and Molly; Sunday 20 March Alberto Ierardi with the Elephant brum brum, a musical show that tells the adventures of an elephant who learns to know himself, accept himself and overcome his limits to make them become strengths.

CINEMA at the ASTRUSI THEATER

To the Astrusi Theater the proposal is extended by a film festival with five free admission events.

Among the events dedicated to cinema, Sunday 26 December at 17, at JUNGLE CRUISE, an adventure film for families. A group of scientists set out in search of the Tree of Life, but they are not the only ones who are looking for it. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Thursday 27 January at 9.15 pm , JO JO RABBIT, a film that garnered 6 nominations and an Academy Award, tells of a young boy who is a follower of Hitler discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish boy in their home. Directed by Taika Waititi, with Roman Griffin Davis and Thomasin McKenzie.

Thursday 3 March 2022 at 9.15 pm : LITTLE WOMEN, dramatic, sentimental, historical, which has obtained 6 nominations and won an Academy Award, based on the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, the growth path of a family made up only of women. Directed by Greta Gerwig, with Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan.

Thursday 24 March 2022 at 9.15 pm : WONDER, the story of little Auggie who, born with a rare disease, will have to face the world of school for the first time. How will it be accepted by peers and teachers? Directed by Stephen Chbosky, with Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

Thursday 14 April 2022 at 9.15 pm , closes the billboard THE GODDESS FORTUNA, winner of 3 Silver Ribbons and a David di Donatello. The arrival of two children left in their custody for a few days could give Arturo and Alessandro’s relationship an hopeless twist. Directed by Ferzan Ozpetek, with Stefano Accorsi and Edoardo Leo.

TICKETS:

Prose

Teatro degli Astrusi: Full 15 €, reduced * 13 €.

Teatro della Grancia: Full 10 €, reduced * 8 €.

Astrusi subscription (5 shows) full € 65, reduced * € 55.

* The reductions are applied to under 25 and over 65.

Families at the Theater

Astrusi Theater: adults € 7, children € 5.

Family season ticket (6 shows) adults € 33, children € 22.

Cinema

Free entry

Costa del Municipio, 10, Montalcino (SI)

Via Umberto I, 8 Montisi (Montalcino, SI)