2021, a year of femmincides. Gender-based violence is on the rise in Italy

The end of the year is approaching and it is time to take stock, not always positive. In particular on the front of violence against women, our country also this year, as already in 2020, records an increase in femicides. In Italy there are still many, too many, women killed by men. To be exact 114 (as of December 19, 2021), one every three days. Of the total number of victims, 98 were killed in the family-affective context, 66 found death at the hands of their partner or ex.

In this 2021, some cases of femicide have particularly marked the collective imagination and fueled the news in the media for their brutality and savagery. Too often these were “announced deaths”, which came after months of threats, stalking or harassment of the victims who, alas, were late in filing a complaint, or even never did.

The year opens with a crime that in horror surpasses all the others because in this case the victim is a girl of only 18 months. Sharon died on 11 January in Cabiate, in the province of Como, after being mistreated and raped. The mother’s ex-partner is arrested for the crime. Roberta Siragusa, 17, is killed on the night between Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 January. The girl’s body is found in a ravine in an inaccessible area in Caccamo, in the province of Palermo. From a video from a surveillance camera a few days later it emerges that the young woman was burned alive. Her fiancé, Pietro Morreale, 19, also accused of body concealment, ends up in prison for murder.

The murder of Clara Ceccarelli, 70, stabbed to death on February 19, inside her shop in via Colombo in Genoa, matures in the context of a tense and persecutory situation, which had been going on for some time. For the crime, the ex-partner Renato Scapusi, 59, who had been tormenting the woman since the end of their relationship, is arrested. Disturbing is the fact that the woman, a few weeks before being killed, would have given instructions for her own cremation and destination to a burial place.

On March 13, Ornella Pinto, a 40-year-old Neapolitan, was killed in her home with 15 stab wounds. The woman calls her sister in agony for help. He will die a few hours later in the hospital. The two-year-old son will be found by his uncle in the next room terrified under the covers. After the crime, Iacomino Pinotto, 43, the woman’s husband, appears at the Carabinieri barracks in Montegabbione, in the province of Terni and confesses to the murder.

May opens one of the cases that most involved public opinion, that of Saman Abbas, an 18-year-old Pakistani girl who had lived in Italy with her family since 2016, in a farmhouse in the countryside of Novellara, a municipality in the province of Reggio Emilia. The young woman disappears in the night between April 30 and May 1: according to investigations, Saman was killed and her body hidden because she opposed an arranged marriage. In a video of April 29, three men in dark clothes appear, one with a shovel, one with a bag and a third with another tool. According to investigators, it would be Saman’s uncle and two cousins, filmed while they are going to dig the grave where they then hide the young woman’s body. Ikram Ijaz, one of Saman’s two cousins, was arrested on 29 May in Nimes by the French police authorities and then extradited to Italy. He is under investigation for murder and body concealment. Saman’s uncle, Danish Hasnain, considered the material perpetrator of the crime, but also the mastermind of the criminal project, according to the accusations made by Saman’s brother, was arrested on the outskirts of Paris on 22 September. Saman’s parents, investigated for complicity in premeditated murder and body concealment, are in Pakistan. Extradition has already been requested and granted for them.

Vanessa Zappalà, 26, was killed on the night between 22 and 23 August with several gunshots while walking along the seafront of Acitrezza, in the province of Catania. Shooting is the ex-boyfriend, the 38-year-old Antonino Sciuto, already denounced in the past for stalking. Arrested in June, he was subsequently released from prison by the magistrate who had ordered a ban on approaching the victim. A few hours after the crime, the 38-year-old is found hanged in a cottage in the countryside of Trecastagni. Ada Rotini, 46, was killed on 8 September in Bronte, in the province of Catania, before the separation hearing, with at least 40 stab wounds by her husband Filippo Asero. Elena Casanova, 49, was killed with 16 hammer blows by her former partner on 20 October in Castegnato, in the province of Brescia. The man waits for the victim in front of the house and as soon as he gets in the car he breaks the window with a hammer. He drags her out of the car and hits her in the head with the hammer until killing her. Then he awaits the arrival of the carabinieri and does not oppose the arrest: he will confess the murder.