2021 best year ever for Xbox thanks to Game Pass and Series X | S

Microsoft has released its latest financial report, with which the Redmond giant confirms the positive trend of its gaming division, to which both the Xbox Series X | S and the increasingly popular Xbox Game Pass contribute.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Microsoft posted revenue of $ 51.7 billion on an annual basis, for a 20% increase, with operating income of $ 22.2 billion, equivalent to a growth of 24%. The revenue from gaming grew by 8%, those with hardware sales of 4%, while Xbox content and services showed a 10% increase. The decline in earnings from third-party products was offset by the steady growth in sales of Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass.

Microsoft also unveiled data for calendar year 2021, at the end of which it grossed $ 16.28 billion thanks to Xbox, for a growth of 17.7%. It is a record that exceeds the previous figure of 2020which includes the 8.8% increase in revenue related to content and services, and the 63.3% of the hardware segment (the exponential increase is obviously due to Xbox Series X | S, which in 2020 only occupied the months of November and December).

Also in this case there is a decrease in earnings from third party products offset by the positive numbers of Game Pass and first party titles. The increase in production of the Xbox Series S has been crucial in being able to meet consumer demand, with the next-gen entry level console enjoying success beyond expectations. According to analyst Daniel Ahmad’s estimates, the Xbox Series X | S sales currently total 12 million of units approx.

Ahmad also tried adding the numbers of Microsoft with Activision’s financial projections in 2021: the result is $ 24.9 billion in revenue (of course the earnings of the two companies are still separate).