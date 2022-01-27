2021 best year ever for Xbox thanks to Game Pass and Series X | S

Microsoft has released its latest financial report, with which the Redmond giant confirms the positive trend of its gaming division, to which both the Xbox Series X | S and the increasingly popular Xbox Game Pass contribute.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Microsoft posted revenue of $ 51.7 billion on an annual basis, for a 20% increase, with operating income of $ 22.2 billion, equivalent to a growth of 24%. The revenue from gaming grew by 8%, those with hardware sales of 4%, while Xbox content and services showed a 10% increase. The decline in earnings from third-party products was offset by the steady growth in sales of Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass.
Microsoft also unveiled data for calendar year 2021, at the end of which it grossed $ 16.28 billion thanks to Xbox, for a growth of 17.7%. It is a record that exceeds the previous figure of 2020which includes the 8.8% increase in revenue related to content and services, and the 63.3% of the hardware segment (the exponential increase is obviously due to Xbox Series X | S, which in 2020 only occupied the months of November and December).
Also in this case there is a decrease in earnings from third party products offset by the positive numbers of Game Pass and first party titles. The increase in production of the Xbox Series S has been crucial in being able to meet consumer demand, with the next-gen entry level console enjoying success beyond expectations. According to analyst Daniel Ahmad’s estimates, the Xbox Series X | S sales currently total 12 million of units approx.
Ahmad also tried adding the numbers of Microsoft with Activision’s financial projections in 2021: the result is $ 24.9 billion in revenue (of course the earnings of the two companies are still separate).
Microsoft FY22 Q3 Earnings
Revenue: $ 51.7bn + 20% YoY
Operating Income: $ 22.2bn + 24% YoY
Gaming Revenue + 8% YoY
Hardware Revenue + 4% YoY
Xbox Content & Services + 10% YoY
"Growth in first-party titles and Game Pass subscriptions, offset by declines from third-party titles"

Microsoft’s Gaming division (Xbox) reported revenue of $ 16.28 billion for the 2021 calendar year:
– Best calendar year on record, beating previous high of 2020
– Total gaming revenue up 17.7% YoY
– Content & Services revenue up 8.8% YoY
– Hardware revenue up 63.3% YoY

Content & Services revenue was $ 12.6 billion, up 8.8% YoY.
– Content & Services continues to be a key driver. Increased digital product mix.
– Game Pass + First Party title sales up YoY
– Decline in third party title sales
Content & Services = 77% of revenue

In Summary:
– Xbox Series X | S sell in is now over 12m (Estimate)
– Xbox Game Pass subscriptions are over 25m
Fun Fact: If you add Xbox revenue + projected Activision Blizzard revenue you get $ 24.9 billion for 2021. Not that MS recognizes this revenue or the deal is closed yet.
