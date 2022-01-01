2021, BLUE FEBRUARY – Napoli says goodbye to the Italian Cup and the Europa League

We continue to retrace the blue 2021 month by month. Napoli’s February is characterized by the elimination of both the Italian Cup and the Europa League.

The first match is the first leg of the Italian Cup against Atalanta. Final result 0-0 and all open for the return leg. However, what was disappointing was the performance of the Azzurri, presented on the field by Gattuso with a hyper-defensive formation who thought above all not to take them.

Napoli lucky in the result against Bergamo and unlucky a few days later in the championship against Genoa. The Azzurri play a good game, shoot many times on goal but are punished by two carelessness of the rearguard.

On February 10, the second verdict of the season: after the knockout in the Super Cup, Napoli also eliminated from the Italian Cup. The Azzurri after the 0-0 in the first leg lose the return to Atalanta 3-1 and are eliminated. Unwatchable first half of Napoli that closes down by two goals. In the second half a great reaction from Napoli that shortens the distance with Lozano. In the best moment of Gattuso’s team comes Pessina’s brace that definitively closes the games at 3-1.

On February 13, however, Napoli takes revenge on Juve after the defeat in the Super Cup. It is the day of the revenge of Gattuso, which silenced the rumors of a possible exemption, and of Insigne. The blue captain, after the penalty failed a month earlier, makes the blue people rejoice. On the fourth opportunity to take a penalty against Juve, against whom he had always failed, he scores and celebrates in the best way the 100 goals in the blue jersey by stamping a very important success that relaunches the team in a Champions League key.

The blue team does not repeat itself, then, in the next match against Granada, in the first leg of the Europa League. Net of the nine absent, Napoli appears fragile and sterile, loses 2-0 and, in fact, compromises the European path.

The defeat also affects the league, where Napoli also loses with theAtalanta and remains nailed to seventh place and fears for the conditions of Osimhen, who takes a blow to the back of the head after a fall and is forced to the pits.

On February 25, another seasonal goal fades: Napoli beat Granada 2-1 in the second leg but that’s not enough. Gattuso’s team says goodbye to the Europa League.

The moment is very hard. In just over a month, Napoli lost the Italian Super Cup, left the Europa League and the Italian Cup and has also lost league positions due to three losses in the last 5 games. February ends with the 2-0 in the league in the Campania derby with Benevento.