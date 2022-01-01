2021, BLUE JANUARY – The Super Cup lost, Insigne in tears and the ‘tear’ ADL-Gattuso

Friends of Tuttonapoli, as every year we retrace month by month what was the blue 2021 and the events that characterized the solar year of Naples, including important matches, significant dates, controversies and events that took place over the 365 Neapolitan days.

Let’s start from January: Napoli had closed 2020 with a draw at home against Turin. At the end of a bad game, a goal from Insigne in full recovery had avoided the third defeat in a row. 2021 opens with a 4-1 success in Cagliari which starts the year in the best possible way. However at that time the Azzurri were struggling with the injury emergency and with Osimhen, Mertens and Koulibaly still in the pits. The results are mixed and, three days after the 4 goals in Sardinia, comes the incredible defeat at home with Spezia. Napoli then avenges the internal knockout with the victory in Udine, against Empoli in the Italian Cup and with the 6 goals scored against Fiorentina.

On January 20 comes the Italian Super Cup against Juventus. At the end of a not so beautiful match, but with chances on both sides, Juventus triumphed by winning 2-0. Ronaldo unlocks the challenge in the second half, but the key episode is in the 80th minute when Insigne misses a penalty that would have evened the score. The captain comes out of the field a few minutes later in tears. At that point, Gattuso’s team fails to react and Morata sets the counterattack 2-0 on the counterattack, making the goal unguarded.

Four days later comes the second consecutive defeat, this time in the league (3-1 in Verona). The team has not metabolized the waste of the Super Cup, Insigne is still tried by the failed penalty, the absences are felt and not even a goal from Lozano at the opening is enough to pave the way. Napoli loses a bad game and is overwhelmed by Hellas. The hard knockout causes Gattuso’s bench to shake heavily and De Laurentiis’ first doubts about his future begin to appear. Many rumors began to circulate about a possible ferryman (Mazzarri, Benitez), the suggestion Sarri and even the name of Spalletti.

Gattuso will end the month beating Spezia 4-2 and earning the semi-final of the Italian Cup and winning 2-0 in the league against Parma.

From the point of view of the transfer market, Napoli ends January without purchases but completing three exits: Milik on loan with redemption obligation from al Marseille, Llorente to Udinese and Malcuit to Fiorentina.