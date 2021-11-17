2021 CFDA Fashion Awards: Zendaya and other winners

If the Met Gala, with its hype, is often considered the Oscar of the fashion world, the CFDA Fashion Awards 2021 rather tell the universe of professionals in the sector: the critics’ award for talents who have distinguished themselves among stylists , stars and insiders. A fascinating mix between designers and their muses that keeps the world of fashion glued to the screens to know who won what.

The top 5 on the red carpet

Zendaya showed up in Vera Wang fiery red to receive the most glossy award: the youngest Fashion Icon in the history of the awards (before her, icons such as Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and Beyoncé had been awarded). Anya Taylor-Joy, Face of The Year, she went up on the red carpet in Oscar de la Renta purple with a retro taste complete with a leopard-print hat from the 50s, seductive with a hint of irony as often happens when she mentions the vintage references in which we are used to seeing her since the beginning in the series La chess queen.

Among the revelations of the evening, the highly anticipated protagonist of Squid Game HoYeon Jung wrapped in the dark and a little mystical drapery of Louis Vuitton. Opposite choice for the presenter of the evening Emily Blunt, vitamin in an orange suit signed by Christopher John Rogers (browse the gallery with the best looks on the red carpet). Flawless example of how to enhance the silhouette, Paloma Elsesser was magnificent in Peter Do at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, while Emily Ratajkowski anticipated next season’s trends by emphasizing the 2000s style to the maximum with the look of Miu Miu: polo and micro pullover combined with the very low waist of the skirt.

The winners of the 2021 edition of the CFDA Fashion Awards

Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Christopher John Rogers

Menswear Designer of the Year:

Emily Bode-Aujla for Bode

American Emerging Designer of the Year:

Edvin Thompson for Theophilio

International Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Accessories Designer of The Year:

Telfar Clemens for Telfar

The Fashion Icon Award:

Zendaya

The Face of the Year Award:

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Positive Social Influence Award:

The Model Alliance

The Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert:

Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge

The Environmental Sustainability Award:

Patagonia

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard:

Nina Garcia

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dapper Dan

The Board of Directors’ Tribute:

Yeohlee Teng

