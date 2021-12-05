2021 consistent until the end: one of the very few December games postponed to 2022

In a December certainly not brilliant in terms of the number of new titles, here comes the news of the postponed release of another game: Syberia: The World Before.

The continuation of the story of Kate Walker should have been released on December 10 – in a very few days, therefore – but with a press release the team Microids did it know that the release of the game was postponed to 2022.

This is not an end of the year overflowing with titles, certainly in line with what was another difficult year marked by the pandemic that cut the legs of numerous projects that have been postponed during construction.

Syberia The World Before however, it suffered a setback also due to the big loss we learned a few months ago. The Belgian cartoonist and author of the saga tragically passed away Benoît Sokal, news that has shaken fans of the series and not.

Here are the words of Microids commenting on the postponement of the game’s release:

“Initially set for December 10, 2021 on PC, we’ve made the decision to postpone the game’s release until Q1 2022. We will be providing more information regarding the release date soon. We want to bring out the best gaming experience possible by offering an immersive adventure that will captivate you and stay true to the universe of Benoît Sokal. Now it seems we definitely need to take a little more time to finish the development in the best conditions. We are already quite confident and eager to share Kate Walker’s new adventures with you. We are convinced that players will be thrilled with the new episode of the series. No doubt Syberia: The World Before will be one of the best episodes of the entire series of Syberia ».

We also report the post on Twitter:

It seems that fans of Syberia they will still have to wait a bit, however the time to wait would seem to be not that long.

Finally, if you want to know more about the game, we recommend that you take a look at our preview from just over a year ago, as well as our tested video.