2021 Emmys: en plein for The Crown, Ted Lasso, The Chess Queen, Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor win





At the 2021 Emmy Awards, predictions met with the victories of The Crown, Ted Lasso And The chess queen, and some actor surprises, with awards to Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor and to royals Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies

The awards ceremony for the Emmy Awards 2021, the coveted awards of American TV, broadcast for the first time by Sky and NOW.

Presented by the actor and comedian Cedric The Entertainer from Los Angeles, the evening saw the widely respected predictions of the eve, but also some sensational reversals among the actors.

Dramatic Series: en plein by The Crown

Triumph announced, but that goes beyond the forecasts, for The Crown which, after the various Golden Globes won and leader of the nominations, manages for the first time to win the Emmy as best Drama Series and makes a sensational en plein.

In fact, all the actors win, with an almost incredulous one Olivia Colman (which surprisingly beats the very favorite Emma Corrin for a “revenge” of Elizabeth on Diana) e Josh O’Connor awarded as protagonists e Gillian Anderson And Tobias Menzies (which surprisingly surpasses the late Michael K. Williams of Lovecraft Country, remembered by Kerry Washington prior to delivery) as supporting characters, but also Jessica Hobbs for directing and series creator Peter Morgan for the screenplay.

Final result 7 wins out of 7 categories (plus 4 minor / technical awards) for the fourth season of the Netflix series that told of Lady Diana’s early years at the palace, the misunderstandings with Carlo and the non-relationship with Elisabetta. Dismiss completely The Mandalorian 2, who comes home with 7 previous minor / technical awards e Poses 3, with 3 minor / technical awards.

Comedy Series: Ted Lasso beats Hacks 4 to 3

Almost similar path between the Comedy Series for the second season of Ted Lasso, which respects the odds and wins 4 Emmys: for the series, its protagonist Jason Sudeikis (also creator of the same) and non-protagonists Hannah Waddingham (who goes up on stage screams and goes mad with joy) e Brett Goldstein.

The Apple TV + series, which had garnered 3 other minor / technical awards, tells of a college football manager called to lead an inexperienced Premier League team.

The other three awards of the evening go instead to the novelty Hacks by HBO Max, for Best Actress in a Leading Role Jean Smart (welcomed by a standing ovation and which remembered her husband who had died six months ago), and a double Italian-American recognition Lucia Aniello (born in Italy and raised in Massachusetts) for the Direction and the Screenplay of the series that tells the meeting between an old comic diva from Las Vegas looking for a revival and a young twenty-year-old screenwriter of Generation Z.

Miniseries: from The chess queen vs Murder in Easttown

Among the Miniseries, the favorite wins The chess queen of Netflix, which also takes home the Direction Award of its creator and screenwriter Scott Frank (in addition to the previous 9 technical awards).

Surprisingly, the magnetic protagonist Anya Taylor-Joy is beaten by the antidiva Kate Winslet (enthusiastic about the award), turbulent life detective in Murder in Easttown, which also sees the two non-protagonists rewarded Evan Peters and (somewhat surprisingly) Julianne Nicholson.

The best leading actor is instead Ewan McGregor for Halston, which unexpectedly surpasses the Paul Bettany’s WandaVision (the series is dry-mouthed with just 2 minor / technical awards won) and the Hugh Grant’s The Undoing.

For the Screenplay he wins instead Michaela Coel, which he wrote, directed and performed I May Destroy You, also receives a standing ovation and dedicates the award “to every single person who has been sexually abused“.

The other prizes

In the other categories, RuPaul enters history because with the victory of his America’s Next Drag Queen for best competitive reality, become the black person with the most Emmys won, 11.

Double for John Oliver Awarded for Best Variety Talk Show and Variety Screenplay. Inevitable Emmy al Saturday Night Live as a Sketch Variety, while the best Live Special Variety is that of Steven Colbert on US election night.

An Emmy also for the Disney musical Hamilton, awarded as the best pre-recorded Special Variety, complete with a dedication to the reopening of Broadway theaters and beyond. And speaking of musicals, it was previously designated as Best Movie for TV Christmas in the city with Dolly Parton. Finally, the Governors Award goes to the legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, famous teacher of the school of They will be famous, both in the film and in the TV series.

Top winners of the 2021 Emmy Awards

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries

The chess queen

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Evan Peters (Murder in Easttown)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Julianne Nicholson (Murder in Easttown)

Christmas in the city with Dolly Parton