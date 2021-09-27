2021 Emmys: where to stream award-winning TV series

SmartWorld team





They were announced at Los Angeles the winners of the Emmy 2021, the most important television awards. The ceremony – after the “digital” edition of 2020 – is back in attendance. Let’s find out right away where to look in streaming the television series crowned during this important event.

The Crown – Emmy 2021

The Crown, conceived by Peter Morgan, was one of the great protagonists of the 2021 Emmy Awards. This television series – consisting of four seasons (the fifth will arrive in 2022) – has won the following awards: Best Drama Series;

Best Actress in a Drama Series for Olivia Colman;

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Josh O’Connor;

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Tobias Menzies;

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson;

Best Director in a Drama Series (Episode: “War”, directed by Jessica Hobbs);

Best Screenplay in a Drama Series (Episode: “War”, written by Peter Morgan). The Crown TV series tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II – from his marriage in 1947 to the present day – and of the British royal family. The television series is entirely available on Netflix, the famous streaming platform. To access the catalog, a monthly subscription is required.

Ted Lasso

Also Ted Lasso triumphed during the awards ceremony: the TV series won four awards. Best Comedy Series;

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Jason Sudeikis;

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein;

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham. It was to be expected: it is, in fact, a very entertaining show that has won over the spectators and critics. Irresistible also the irony of Jason Sudeikis, who lends his face to the protagonist. What is Ted Lasso talking about? The protagonist is an American football coach who is hired to coach an English football team. There is only one problem: Ted has no experience with the sport. The hilarious series is available on Apple TV +, the paid streaming service of the Cupertino giant.

Murder in Easttown – Emmy 2021

With an amazing Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown is a hit miniseries, full of suspense, with many subplots and details. Conceived by Brad Ingelsby (writer of Run All Night – A Night to Survive), the show has won the following awards: Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie to Kate Winslet;

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie to Evan Peters;

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie to Julianne Nicholson. Set in suburbs from Philadelphia, Murder in Easttown tells the story of a detective. In this small town a very young single mother was killed, found lifeless in a wood. Mare Sheehan, a disenchanted detective, and Colin Zabel, a colleague of hers, have been tasked with investigating. Mare, during the investigation, is tormented by another case that has never been solved: the disappearance of the daughter of a former schoolmate. What happened in this small town? Murder in Easttown is available for streaming at NOW, the streaming platform managed by Sky.

Hacks

The television series Hacks follows Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian from Las Vegas. After thousands of shows, the director of the casino where he performs, to attract a younger audience, greatly reduces the number of shows with Deborah. His agent, to resolve the situation, decides to hire Ava Daniels, a young author who – following a particularly indelicate tweet – can’t find a job. The two women therefore try to overcome their differences, join forces and get back on the crest of the wave. The accolades obtained from this show are as follows: Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart;

Best Director in a Comedy Series (episode: “There Is No Line”, directed by Lucia Aniello);

Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series (episode: “There Is No Line”, written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsk). Hacks – as far as the US market is concerned – is available on HBO Max. The TV series has not yet arrived in Italy, but it is not excluded that it may debut in the Bel Paese during the next few months. To find out in which streaming platform it will be available, you can subsequently consult our “Find Stream” search system.

Halston – Emmy 2021

Ewan McGregor won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie for his performance in Halston. This miniseries – consisting of 5 episodes – tells the story of Roy Halston Frowick, the designer who – between the 70s and 80s – redefined American fashion thanks to his minimalist and linear designs. Halston is available for streaming at Netflix.

