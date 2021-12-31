2021, from the assault on Capitol Hill to the victory at the European Championships up to the crisis in Afghanistan and the release of Zaki: all the historical events of the year that ends – Il videoblob
From the settlement of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States of America, to the Italian successes in sport, passing through the new tools to face the second year of pandemic from Covid-19. Linked by the common thread of the coronavirus, which again this year has become central throughout the world, there are many events of 2021 of historical significance. L’Afghanistan after 20 years it returned to the Taliban, the Trump era ended and two sporting events, the Europeans and the Olympics, kept millions of citizens glued to their screens. There was no shortage of positive news, such as release of Patrick Zaki, the Egyptian student in Bologna, detained in an Egyptian prison since February 7, 2020. 2021 was also marked by several disappearances in the world of entertainment, music and culture, from Raffaella Carrà, queen of Italian television, known all over the world, a Wilbur Smith, one of the most prolific writers in the world. As far as Lina Wertmuller which boasts a world first: being the first female director nominated for an Oscar.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
The Guardian newspaper: “The killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi live in luxury resorts run by the Saudi government”
Next article
Russia dissolves the NGO investigating Soviet crimes: a cynicism we are no strangers to