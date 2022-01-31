2021 GDP + 6.5%, at its highest since 1995

In fourth quarter 2021 the Italian economy recorded a growth of 0.6% compared to the previous three months. “On the demand side – explains Istat – there is a positive contribution from the national component (gross of inventories) and a negative contribution from the net foreign component”.

The last three months and 2021 have had two working days less compared to the previous quarter and the same number of working days compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The cyclical variation is the synthesis of a decrease in value added in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector and an increase in both industry, both in that of services.

From the side of the request, there is a positive contribution from the domestic component, gross of inventories, and a negative contribution from the net foreign component. “The Italian economy – is the comment from Istat – recorded an expansion for the fourth consecutive quarter, albeit at a more moderate pace than in previous periods. Even on the trend side, growth was very sustained, exceeding 6 percentage points. The preliminary estimate, which is, as always, provisional in nature, reflects on the supply side a further development of the sector of industry and services, and a decline in that of agriculture “.