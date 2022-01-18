“2021 great for me. Juve? We only want one thing “

Leonardo Bonucci he is one of the symbols of the last decade of Juventus victories, one of the senators of the locker room.

The Juventus defender, yesterday received the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11, the only global prize organized by players, for players.

A fantastic personal recognition for his super year spent with the national team and Juventus.

Bonucci, Allians Stadium, Serie A

Bonucci, later in the morning, he spoke to the microphones of Juventus TV of the prize, and more. His words are detailed below:

AWARD RECEIVED – “It means for the umpteenth time to be recognized by colleagues, which is the most beautiful and important thing in this job. They recognize the importance of what you do on the pitch, it’s always something more. It was a wonderful 2021, between the European championship and qualification for the Champions League with Juve, as well as the start of the new season. A great year for me, when the numbers speak, there is little to add. It was important to give continuity of victories after leaving the Scudetto aside. Juve are there in dry matches, they always play to win. Those matches were an important response to ourselves and to those who say we are no longer hungry ”.

WEMBLEY AND GOALS- “Historic night, impossible to forget even a second from the journey to the stadium to the warm-up… the cold goal immediately! All in the mind, it was incredible. I scored the goal that led to penalties. A penalty that weighed heavily for Belotti’s mistake before me. I still get chills when I think back. There is never a lack of desire to make a difference, I have always believed in those goals, in wanting them, in being among the best in the world. Now we want to take a place in the Champions League, fight until the end to win this year’s. Then there are the commitments with the national team in March to go to Qatar “.