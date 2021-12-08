2021 in Google searches

Like every year, Google has made a list of the most searched things on its search engine, in the world and in individual countries. It is not a list of the most searched things of all, because some never go down and if they were considered they would always appear at the top of every ranking (weather forecasts or football match results, to name a few). For this reason, Google brings these lists together by entering the search terms that this year had a significant growth compared to the previous year.

Below we have put together the lists of the most searched things in Italy, while here you can find the most searched for in the world. Last year, most of the research was related to the coronavirus pandemic: this year too there are several researches related to this issue, but there are many others that reflect the gradual return to normal after months of lockdown.

Words

Last year the most searched word was coronavirus, as expected. This year, however, Google has decided to exclude all the words related to the pandemic from the ranking of the most searched ones, and to reserve them a separate ranking. Among all the others, the most sought after in Italy was “Serie A”. On the other hand, he is only in second place in the “Europeans”, despite the victory of the men’s national football team. In third place is “Classroom”, the Google software used in Italian schools for communications, assessments and assignment of tasks, especially in the case of distance learning (DAD).

A league Europeans Classroom Raffaella Carrà Champions League Roland Garros Christian Eriksen Wimbledon Green Pass Matteo Berrettini

Personages

In the first place of the most searched characters on Google in 2021 is the Danish Inter footballer Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a European football match last June. In second place is the Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, who this year reached the final at the Wimbledon tournament, one of the most prestigious in the world, where he lost to Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Mario Draghi, who has been president of the Council of Ministers since February, is in third place. In fourth place is the goalkeeper of the Italian national team Gianluigi Donnarumma, who passed in the summer from Milan to Paris Saint-Germain, while in fifth place are the Måneskin, the Italian musical group that this year won both Sanremo and Eurovision Song Contest. Marcell Jacobs, the Italian athlete who won the gold medal in the men’s 100 meters and the one in the 4 × 100 relay at the Tokyo Olympics, is only tenth.

Christian Eriksen Matteo Berrettini Mario Draghi Gianluigi Donnarumma Måneskin Jannik Sinner Giuseppe Conte Federica Pellegrini Orietta Berti Marcell Jacobs

Farewells

In 2021 there was a lot of research related to sports, entertainment and political figures who died this year. The most searched person was Raffaella Carrà, one of the most famous Italian singers and conductors, who died on July 5. In second place is Michele Merlo, the Italian singer known for having participated in 2017 ad Friends, died in June at the age of 28 from leukemia. The third most sought-after character was the singer-songwriter Franco Battiato, who died in May at the age of 76. In the same month, the tenth classified, perhaps the least known, also died: the British singer and model Nick Kamen.

Raffaella Carrà Michele Merlo Franco Battiato Gino Strada Carla Fracci Libero de Rienzo Rossano Rubiconi Milva Prince Philip Nick Kamen

COVID-19

As for the terms and formulas related to the coronavirus pandemic, the most sought after was predictably the Green Pass, the certificate introduced in Italy this summer to access various public places, followed by the booking for the vaccine. In third place there is “Astrazeneca”, one of the vaccines against the coronavirus on which there has been much discussion due to some cases of thrombosis which occurred in very rare cases after administration.

Green pass Book the Covid vaccine Astrazeneca Covid today Curfew Orange zone Reservation of Tuscan vaccine Self-certification March 2021 Piedmont vaccinates you Booking vaccine Lombardy

Events

The most sought-after events in 2021 are almost all sports: with the exception of the Sanremo Festival, in seventh place, and Black Friday, in ninth.

A league Europeans Champions League Roland Garros Wimbledon Olympic Games Sanremo 2021 NBA Black Friday Super League 2021

How to do…?

Like every year, this category reserves some of the most curious research. In the first place there is “how to do the SPID”, a tool that has become very useful in the last year, especially for obtaining the Green Pass (which is instead in second place). More specific searches follow such as “How to make a screenshot” on the computer, “How to tie a tie” and “How to make a washing machine”. Compared to last year, where the lockdown had greatly influenced the ranking, the various “how to make bread at home / pasta / pizza / sourdough” disappear, to which Google has dedicated a special section.

The SPID The Green pass Screenshot on PC ATA application Rubik’s cube WhatsApp backup The Covid vaccine The tie knot Make a resume The washing machine

How to do … (in the kitchen)?

The most sought-after cooking recipes ever is “how to make pizza at home”, while among the top ten no longer appears “how to make bread”, which in 2020 was among the most common searches in Italy. If you want to know if it makes sense to buy an electric oven to make pizza at home, we tried one, to see if the pizza is really good “like in a restaurant”.

Homemade pizza Homemade pesto The bechamel The tomato paste Homemade sushi Hard-boiled eggs The porridge The meat broth Homemade ravioli Scrambled eggs

What does it mean…?

In this ranking in first place is the “DDL Zan”, the bill against homotransphobia, set aside by the Senate. The bill would have changed the so-called “Mancino law” by including discrimination based on race, ethnicity and religion (already contemplated) also discrimination based on sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability. In second place there is then the “reinforced red zone”, which was introduced at the beginning of the year for the regions with the worst epidemiological risk situation.

DDL Zan Reinforced red zone Resilience Transgender Endemic High Rdw LOL Ce 2163 ffp2 Intermediate grade Low Mchc

Because…?

In this category, as has often happened in recent years, the questions of Italians searched through Google are always very varied, and range from politics to sport to decidedly stranger things. They range from why Giuseppe Conte resigned as prime minister, to the inevitable “why WhatsApp does not work”. One also wonders why the Taliban recaptured Kabul, Afghanistan, why the footballer Lionel Messi left Barcelona, ​​and a more unlikely “why dogs lick”. We don’t have an answer to this, honestly, but we still advise you not to get excessively licked on your face.

Conte resigns Whatsapp doesn’t work The British took the medal away It is celebrated on 8 March Israel attacks Gaza Prince Philip is not king The Taliban entered kabul Messi leaves barcelona Dogs lick Italy does not kneel

Like…?

The “how” category is dominated by research related to the coronavirus pandemic, and the measures decided by the government to stimulate economic recovery. There is only one exception, “How Masha and the Bear ends”, the Russian animated series that started in 2009. Again there is no answer, as the series is not finished yet.