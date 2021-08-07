2021 is the year of John Cena

There’s a new genre movie star in Hollywood and its light shines more today than yesterday. It shines like you never thought it could in the cinematic firmament, John Cena, that before changing “constellation” he used to shine under the WWE sign, in the world of professional wrestling, a sector that has not yet completely abandoned and to which he returns sporadically and in a fun way for some occasional event. The territory where he loves to move now with more constancy and determination, at the age of 44, is that of cinema, a panorama that welcomed him with open arms in 2006 with Deadly Hold by John Bonito and cleared him internationally as an actor in 2009 with 12 Round, launching it first in the genre of the action thriller.

The path was not dissimilar from that undertaken by colleagues Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dave Bautista, with a functional and growing mix of action movies and American comedies between the simple and the demented (his role in The perfect sisters still remains the pinnacle of Cena’s interpretive idiocy), but the star reached the most important peak of his still young Hollywood career in practice this year, in 2021 and in the summer film season, in a concomitance of outbreaks and events made possible by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

John Cena in Suicide Mission

Even if James Gunn’s phenomenal The Suicide Squad should have been released this year anyway, the same goes for the adrenaline rush. Fast & Furious 9 by Justin Lin, which, among the first major blockbusters hit to the heart by Covid, was postponed for a whole year and a little more, until it received an American launch window last June 2021.

We are not simply talking about two studio films of essential commercial and production importance, both for Warner Bros. and Universal, but also of two of the most anticipated and anticipated titles of the last period, those on which more and more expectations from fans are mounted and for which the hype train has run so quickly that risk derailing more than once. They have nothing in common, just as they share nothing with Hulu’s holiday friends, but all three projects share the same co-star in John Cena, which he thus achieves in a period of 365 days the beauty of three films under his belt, a truly essential part because it underlines the full activity of the interpreter in an extremely delicate moment for the Seventh Art. In addition, each of the three roles discards the other from each other, in the sense that they forcefully diverge from each other, giving way to John Cena to fielding different actor figures. In short, they are not copy and paste parts without knowledge of cause or purpose, but careful career choices aimed at making his presence in the world of cinema constant and colorful, now even under an authorial aegis.

As much as it is indeed amusing and amused Friends of the holidays, possibly the best dinner comedy since Hands off our daughters, and despite his Jakob Toretto be a credible badass all muscle and action in a not so successful Fast & Furious 9 (which is still hitting the box office in the post-pandemic phase), the role that more than others pushes it up with a not indifferent qualitative boost is that of Peacemaker in James Gunn’s cinecomic.

Net of a fifteen-year career lived very well and growing, Cena had never found himself being an essential co-star of an author’s title (if you want to count on it The Wall by Doug Liman go ahead) how The Suicide Squad, so big and sassy, ​​boisterous and free, proud to be smart, violent, sexy and out of any mainstream logic in a casual and contemporary sense.

And in a film of this kind, moreover, to be able to shine among so many other highly talented stars like Margot Robbie, Idris Elba or Joel Kinnaman, giving an interpretation of great heart and character, expressive where needed and ruthless in the best possible way, as befits a champion of justice “who fills his mouth with freedom just to do the shit he likes“.

If his Jakob Toretto is an extreme and physical version of the spy archetype, Peacemaker is the conceptual counterpart to Captain America, a “super something “ (definitely not a hero) who, instead of lying on the barbed wire to help his companions in difficulty, would prefer to leave them behind and indeed help them to die quickly in order to complete the mission without compromise.

In short, moving in the genre between noise, fun and authorship, John Cena has proven himself in this 2021 a dynamic and lively performer, malleable according to the director’s needs, required and in any case careful to structure his characters and the different acting tempos in a fluid and pertinent way to the part. As his most famous finishing move in wrestling also goes, “the Attitude Adjustment “, Cena shapes his attitude and his decisions according to the roles chosen or obtained, always aiming for success with the same propensity with which he won in the ring his matches with one of the powerslam more aggressive than ever.