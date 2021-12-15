Sports

2021 Italian Cup scoreboard: results and matches

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
Italian CupItalian Cup

Coppa Italia today. We return to the field with the National Cup in Italy, where the teams compete for the victory of the trophy: Coppa Italia 2021. Il Tabellone coppa Italia

Coppa Italia today. We return to the field with the National Cup in Italy, where the teams compete for the victory of the trophy: Italian Cup 2021, many high-level matches in view of the final to be played on 11 May 2022 in Rome Il Italian cup scoreboard.

2021 Italian Cup scoreboard

We are in the round of 32 at the moment and there are already several surprises. The 8 big of Serie A await the pairings for the turn of the Round of 16 of the Italian Cup. This the 2021 Italian Cup scoreboard. This is the left side of the board.

  • Juventus-Sampdoria / Turin
  • Sassuolo-Cagliari / Citadel
  • Fiorentina / Benevento-Naples
  • Venice-Atalanta

This is the right side of the 2021 Italian Cup scoreboard:

  • Milan-Genoa
  • Lazio-Udinese
  • Spezia / Lecce-Rome
  • Empoli / Hellas Verona-Inter

All the latest news on the Italian Cup

2021 Italian Cup scoreboard
Italian Cup 2021

Italian Cup results today

Round of 16 of the Italian Cup today. Midweek shift in our country with Italian Cup matches today.

  • Venice-Ternana 3-1
  • Udinese-Crotone 4-0
  • Genoa-Salernitana 1-0

Italian Cup matches: the round

These are the others Italian Cup matches for the round of the round of 32 which will be played until Thursday 16 December between Serie A and B teams.

  • Verona-Empoli, live on Wednesday at 3 pm on Italia 1
  • Cagliari-Cittadella, live on Wednesday at 18, on Italia 1
  • Fiorentina-Benevento, live on Wednesday at 21, on Italia 1
  • Spezia-Lecce, live Thursday at 18, on Italia 1
  • Sampdoria-Turin, live on Thursday at 21, on Italia 1

Italian Cup matches: where to see them on TV and streaming

Where to see the Italian Cup on TV and streaming? This year the competition will no longer be available on Rai channels, but Mediaset will broadcast the Coppa Italia live with the matches up to the final.

Coppa Italia today
Mediaset Italian Cup

