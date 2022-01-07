2021: never as in the year of distances and closures, we have had great moments in which to be close and feel united

The balance sheet on a 2021 to be forgotten is definitively closed. But is it really all to forget? For Clubhouse no. Because 2021 was a year of growth that ended with over 2.6 million downloads of the app in December alone (in November they were 1.8 million). But above all, the year now behind us has carved legendary moments in our memory.

There have been moments in which we have understood, learned, elaborated. As in the room “Meet Palestinians and Israelis” in which over 500 thousand people for 8.8 million minutes over the course of two weeks talked with the people of the Gaza Strip. We made our closeness felt people fleeing Afghanistan and, thanks to them, we have understood what it means to escape from violence and conflict. We talked about very important and crucial topics for the community such as mental health with a marathon that on October 10 went around the world in 24 hours on the occasion of the world day for mental health and which, in Italy, involved the “Anthropology of Mind” Club led by the anthropologist of the mind Alessandro Bertirotti) or opposition to violence against women which animated an Italian “non stop” on November 25th within the “CulturaItalia” Club founded by the creator and expert in cultural policies Andrea Valeri.

We experienced moments of surprise: Oprah Winfrey she entered a room to tell interesting previews about her interview with Adele. Zoe Saldana, Reese Witherspoon and Tiffany Haddish got together to talk about diversity, with a hilarious cameo in the background of Danny DeVito, live from the set. And what about Italy? Within the Clubs “Camera con Vision” and “Musica Italiana”, founded by Marco Salom and Francesco Altobelli the two “enfant terrible” creators of the platform in Italy laughed, reflected and had a lot of fun. With Luca Argentero, Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese for the launch of “Come un gatto in ring road 2 – Return to Coccia di Morto”. With Alessandro Gassman and Margherita Buy returning from Venice after the presentation of “Il Silenzio Grande”. And, a few days ago, with the Jalisse, perhaps the most underestimated group of Italian music, which after 25 consecutive refusals in Sanremo, this year took their revenge by presenting their unpublished not to the Ariston, but on the global Clubhouse stage.

We have lived, always together, moments of pain. Those in which we had to say goodbye to the many characters who, this year more than ever have left us: from South African activist archbishop Desmond Tutu to “rolling stone of rock” Charlie Watts (here in Italy remembered in a memorable room created by the “Musica Italiana” club with interventions by Andrea Laffranchi, illustrious signature of music critics and Gabriele Isman of “La Repubblica”).

We’ve had many moments centered around “What the hell is going on?” with Elon Musk who told us about Vlad Tenev from Robinhood and Wallstreetbets. We fought for #Freebritney. We commented on the follies of the world live every morning with the morning news coverage.

And finally, we really got a lot of new experiences: from the rooms where we listened to the language of the whales to those in which we “rapped” live, to the debates on whether breakfast should give priority to milk or cereals, up to the song that, in Italy, and based on Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You” united all the Italian clubs in a ramshackle anthem, but for this special one, a wish for serenity for the just past holidays.

Because this is the “mess of humanity” that make Clubhouse special and unique. Because what happens on Clubhouse #SuccedesolosuClubhouse