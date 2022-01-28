2021 NFL Championship Game Guide – Play.it USA

Thanks NFL.

After I and many others complained about the low quality of the Super Wild Card Weekend games, you answered us with four very tight and complementary games, four games that confirmed to the whole world – and to an interesting number of newbies – the extraordinary nature of this sport by making anyone pass for an idiot – I repeat, me in the first place – who had the courage to complain about the expansion of the playoffs and various frivolities.

This last weekend has satisfied all palates as we have been offered a couple of low-scoring defensive battles – the two matches on Saturday -, a near-comeback made possible by a handful of mistakes that would have conveniently found space in the column. Go smooth by Mai Dire Gol and, last but not least, that masterpiece that kept us all up until four in the morning: anyone who has something to say about Bills against Chiefs deserves to spend their lives in line in the post office on retirement and eat only rice cakes five times a day.

Everyone has their own tastes, there are those who take offense when the game is too offensive and those who yawn bitterly when the score struggles to exceed double digits, but complaining about the melting of defenses in the last minutes of Sunday night’s game is simply blasphemous. .

Don’t be the ones / the ones “Margot Robbie is nothing special” or “Ryan Gosling has a slap face”do not despise such a pure form of beauty to which, if he were still alive, Petrarch would probably have dedicated dozens of sonnets, leave it with this lazy hipsterism as opposed to bastians, be grateful for the opportunity to have seen something similar: of course, behind that pile of points there are schematic errors that will torture various analysts and coaches, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that it is not said that such emotions we will live again very soon.

A masterclass by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. The final few minutes from Sunday’s CBS broadcast of Chiefs / Bills. Unforgettable game. What a presentation, too.

pic.twitter.com/e9OACKTDgc – John Ellis (@ 1PantherPlace) January 25, 2022

Digested the last weekend, let’s focus on the third to last and penultimate game of the season, those Championship Games in which we will find two teams that many of us expected could go this far – Chiefs and Rams – opposed to two authentic Cinderella who have however shown that they fully deserve the opportunity to play for a Super Bowl pass.

The narrative of David against Goliath has now become a cliché in sports news, but fortunately to talk about ‘Niners-Rams and Bengals-Chiefs it will not be necessary to use this abulic cliché since with a little attention you will notice that not too many weeks ago the Bengals secured AFC North by beating the Chiefs, while Shanahan’s’ Niners are back from six consecutive victories over McVay’s Rams: the only narrative that can be extrapolated from these two clashes is that nothing is impossible in the NFL and although two teams can be seen as favorites – even if I have some doubts about the Rams – it is not at all unimaginable that they leave the field with their heads down.

Lazy, I know, but so be it.

We are running out, let’s enjoy the last football played before the offseason falls on us, condemning us to months of speculation, hypothetical scenarios and conditional verbs: stop looking for originality at any cost, you are risking to do mine same end.

We appreciate the gifts of the National Football League, we appreciate Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Stafford and the beautiful face of Jimmy Garoppolo, we appreciate everything we can appreciate now that abstinence is nothing more than a specter that for the moment just looks at us wrong at a safe distance: too little is missing at the end to be so complaining.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday 9pm (CBS)

Thinking of slowing down the attack of these Kansas City Chiefs is madness, they have scored 42 points in both playoff games played so far against a couple of top-level defenses, but the Cincinnati Bengals have two factors on their side that I believe are fundamental: the boldness brought as a dowry by the youth – look at the personality of Burrow, Chase and McPherson – and the awareness of being able to beat them given by the impressive victory a few weeks ago.

The technical and experience delta is remarkable, it is useless to hide behind the classic sophisms of the “everything is possible” school, but it must be reiterated that these Bengals did not arrive here by chance and with such a quarterback – and let’s not forget the battery of receivers – precluding them from a victory does not make any sense.

Kansas City to win not only will have to continue to be Kansas City, but in a sense it will have to stop being Kansas City: I know, such a phrase seems to come out of a Jovanotti song, let me explain.

Steve Spagnuolo is indeed a great coach who allowed one of the league’s worst defensive departments to undergo a sparkling metamorphosis that kept the entire team afloat in the most difficult moment of the Mahomes era, but he also knows how to be a very stubborn man who sometimes he struggles to adapt to contingencies: against Burrow, insisting on blitzes is not a good idea because no other quarterback is as lethal when forced to face him.

A few weeks ago, the constant attempts to apply pressure by sending as much humanity as possible to the quarterback’s assault cost them the victory and I believe that in the (almost) month that passed coach Spagz had the opportunity to reflect on the mistakes that ended up costing them the game.

Largest increases in yards per attempt vs. blitz compared to when not blitzed this season (including playoffs, PFF) 1. Joe Burrow (+3.41 YPA vs. blitz)

2. Teddy Bridgewater (+2.35)

3. Patrick Mahomes (+1.81) – Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 26, 2022

The most iconic play of that game came at 3 & 27 when Burrow, with his back to the wall, punished Spagnuolo’s choice to blitz him by connecting with Chase – criminally not doubled despite receiving everything that day – for 30 yards and a crucial first. Down who in fact decided the game: you can’t think of slowing down Burrow by blitzing him systematically, you can’t ask your cornerbacks to face Chase face to face for the whole game.

If Spagnuolo opts for a Burrow zone defense he will have to find other ways to supply Chase with balls who, as seen several times, has no particular problems grinding yards after receiving – just think of the screen that earned almost sixty yards against the Titans.

To aspire to victory, Cincinnati must necessarily be more brilliant in the red zone as in the 22 drives played so far in the postseason it has only found the touchdown on three occasions: you can’t think of beating the Kansas City Chiefs of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid by asking your kicker to systematically kick four places, as we were reiterated a few days ago the only way to beat them is to score one point more than them.

I expect a good game, maybe not as good as the one that went on Sunday … enough, I have to detox from Chiefs against Bills.

Key player: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals. With Chase necessarily observed special I expect a great performance from Higgins – and Boyd.

Mattia’s choice: Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams, Monday 12.30am (Fox)

Premise: read the article below.

In 2017, the 49ers and Rams hired coaches from the same tree: Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, innovators that would define NFL offense for the next 5 years. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. On two changed offenses and changed men: https: //t.co/6nXo5kta3U – Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 26, 2022

Since football I really understand in packs at least this game will end with an astronomical score, but I have the impression that these two teams know each other too well to give life to a particularly spectacular game: this could be a real match chess in which the fear of excessive exposure could push the two teams to close and sorry, because I’m talking about it as if it were a football match?

When Rams and 49ers share the field strange things always happen: imagine that the first meeting between McVay and Shanahan ended with an unlikely 41 to 39 Rams who announced to the whole world the break with the past – read Jeff Fisher – and the birth of a dynasty however, it remained unfinished.

By then we should have understood.

Los Angeles, now, is in a game from that Super Bowl that would allow them to breathe a huge sigh of relief and be convinced, once and for all, of the goodness of the investment made to secure Stafford, even if to affirm this it will take the ‘ ring, not just the invitation: I’m putting my hands forward.

I find it appropriate to see the Rams as favorites, the roster is brighter and the difference in talent in the most important position in the game is abysmal, but these 49ers always manage to get away with it in one way or another: for three weeks now San Francisco is repeatedly coming out winner from must win game incredibly dramatic and expensive for the vascular health of their fans.

Garoppolo, in spite of everything, never lost against the Rams taking home the double-voiced on all six occasions in which he faced them and although statistics of this kind leave the time they find it seemed only right to mention this, just to make it more epic a possible victory.

Continuing to talk about the quarterback, I believe it is fair to point out that in the two games played against the ‘Niners Stafford he concluded with a passer rating equal to 93.0 – Week 18 – and 67.4 – Week 10 -, which is the fifth worst and second worst passer rating of his season. : I say this to highlight the difficulties of the Rams against Shanahan’s team, not to disrespect my beloved Matthew.

As already mentioned, Sunday’s will be a game of chess and I believe that nothing can corroborate my statement better than the fact that the Rams defense plays with the coverage shown before the snap in only 55% – lowest percentage in 2021. , no one is quite as scammy – bargains and that, dear readers, has visibly embarrassed both Murray and ultra-consummate Brady and if that doesn’t bode particularly well for a Garoppolo-led attack, let me retort with this statistic: no ward. offensive loves the pre-snap movements more than the one led by Shanahan who uses this expedient in more than 70% of the snaps.

Trent Williams in motion is a cheat code !!! 😩🤣😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/0bYOiwvtkU – WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) January 23, 2022

It will be a war of nerves between two of the most interesting and brilliant coaches in the league and whatever the outcome your Mattia will be delighted.

Key player: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers. In my opinion this will be an Aiyuk game, one where he will optimize every single touch.

Mattia’s choice: Los Angeles Rams (although you know my feelings for the 49ers in these playoffs).

My picks last week: 2-2. In all honesty I don’t care in the least if I have two predictions wrong, these will certainly not be the games that will fix the overall record but I am genuinely happy for the San Francisco 49ers: this team deserves the success it is having and I admit that at this point despite almost I would almost hope that … maybe it is better to talk about it in the future.

My picks so far: 176-90-1. I just found out that Sir Oliver Skardy – former Pitura Freska frontman – released a new solo album last September: I recommend you listen to it.