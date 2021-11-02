2021, the year of the vaccine: the most used word is Vax

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed up as a Covid vaccine couldn’t have made a more current Halloween costume. Vax is the word of the year according toOxford English Dictionary. It is the most used of 2021 and this time it is not only valid for Anglo-Saxon countries. Vax and all its derivatives are understandable internationally.

In English vax is noun and verb and then there are double vaxxed, which means with double vaccination, unvaxxed, not vaccinated, until that no vax which has come to represent a whole group of people who do not believe in vaccines and also protest violently.

If for the terrible 2020 the dictionary had not chosen a single word, but all those that had contributed to tell the pandemic. For 2021, on the other hand, the word vax is enough, which “has been injected into the bloodstream of the English language”. Fiona McPherson, senior editor of the dictionary, spoke of an obvious choice for the impact of the word: “It dates back to at least the 1980s, but according to our corpus it was rarely used until this year. Added to this is its versatility in forming other words, it has become clear that it was the absolute protagonist of the 2021 lexicon ».

Vax, vaccine and derivatives are words born between the end of the eighteenth century and the beginning of the nineteenth century. It comes from the Latin vacca because it derives from the work of the English doctor and scientist Edward Jenner who developed an experimental form of smallpox vaccine starting from cowpox.

A relatively rare word until last year, from September 2020 to September 2021 its frequency of use has increased dramaticallye: 72 times more frequent in 12 months. It is a sign that everyone is talking about it even if not everyone has been vaccinated.