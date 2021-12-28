2021, the year that launched space tourism

WASHINGTON – What is about to end is the year that made space tourism take off: from the suborbital flights of billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to the first film shot on the International Space Station (ISS), there are ten crucial milestones that have marked this 2021.

In January, the Texan company Axiom Space announced the first direct private mission to the ISS, scheduled for 2022: called Ax-1, it will feature three businessmen and a space veteran. In May, successful test for the new prototype of the Starship SN15, the huge rocket designed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to carry astronauts to the Moon and Mars.

On 11 July, British billionaire Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, was among the six protagonists of the first suborbital flight that for a few minutes crossed the border of the atmosphere, about 85 kilometers above the New Mexico.

On July 20 it was instead the turn of Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, who took off together with three other passengers from the Texas desert aboard the New Shepard vehicle for the first suborbital flight of his company Blue Origin.

In August, SpaceX broke the record for the largest launch system in the world, with the height of 120 meters achieved by mounting the Starship SN-20 shuttle on the Super Heavy rocket.

On September 16, the Inspiration4 mission took off, with the first civilian-only crew without any professional astronauts. On October 13, actor William Shatner (aka Captain Kirk of Star Trek) took off aboard the New Shepard vehicle for the second manned suborbital flight of the Blue Origin: at 90 years of age he thus conquered the record of the oldest man in the space.

A few days later, the Russian space agency Roscosmos sent actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Sipenko to the ISS to shoot some scenes of the movie ‘The Challenge’, beating the protagonist of ‘Mission impossible. ‘Tom Cruise.

On December 11, a new suborbital flight from Blue Origin hosted the daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and former football player Michael Strahan on board. Finally, last December 20, the adventure in orbit of billionaire Yusaku Maezawa (founder of the largest online fashion store in Japan) ended, flown on the ISS thanks to Space Adventures, an American company that acts as a real agency of space travel.