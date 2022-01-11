2021 to forget for the car: registrations at -24%

With the month of December, which saw a drop of 27.5% year on year in registrations, a year to forget for the car market ended in the worst way, scourged by the repercussions of the shortage of semiconductors on the supply chains. almost all the manufacturers and the uncertainties of the pandemic. 2021 closed with a total of 1,457,952 new registrations, with an increase of 5.5% compared to 2020, but with a decrease of 24% compared to the 2019 market. The second-hand market is growing compared to 2020 , with + 14.4%, but still down by 17.5% compared to the 2019 market. Naturally, the debate on the budget maneuver also weighed on the bad numbers of December, which saw the disappearance of new incentives on auto and that probably has invited many potential buyers to wait for better times.

“UNRAE reiterates its strong bewilderment over the Institutions’ decision not to assign the economic resources necessary to incentivize the car market with a three-year plan in the Budget Law. So far, the scarce resources allocated with “stop and go” interventions have had a positive impact in promoting electric mobility: registrations of full-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles have, in fact, increased by 274% in the last year and a half, with an undoubted positive impact on the renewal of the park and on the reduction of emissions”Declared the President of UNRAE Michele Crisci.

In short, the hoped-for recovery effect did not exist. According to the numbers released by UNRAE, at least it improves sales in terms of average CO2 emissions: if in 2020 the average was 133.2 g / km, in 2021 the figure fell to 120 g / km. In December alone, the average was 113.9 g / km. Average emissions are indicative of the rise of electrified models. In December, 7% of registrations concerned fully electric cars, 6.4% plug-in hybrids, numbers penalized by the end of incentive funds. Compared to the whole of 2021, electric cars represent 4.6% of registrations, while plug-in hybrids amounted to 4.7%. Overall, there is talk of 136,854 registrations, equal to 9.3% of the total. Hybrid cars – full hybrid and mild hybrid – account for 29% of new registrations in 2021.

The best-selling electric of 2021: 500 undisputed queen, Dacia Spring reaches fourth place in just four months

As for the electric car market, 2021 crowns the Fiat 500 as the most popular battery-powered car in Italy, with 10,753 registrations and a market share of 15.5%. Smart ForTwo (6,162 registrations) and Renault Twingo (5,822 registrations) follow on the podium. Fourth, with 5,496 registrations, was Dacia Spring, whose deliveries began only in August and which in just four months missed the podium by a whisker.

Followed in the top ten by Tesla Model 3, Renault Zoe, Volkswagen ID.3, Peugeot 208 and Volkswagen UP !.