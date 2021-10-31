2021 TV bonus, race for the scrapping incentive: this is how it works
2021 TV bonus: applications for the scrapping of old TVs and the purchase of the latest generation TV-decoders are underway. There is time until December 31, 2022. How the two incentives work and to whom they are entitled.
We are in the digital age, technology runs fast and there is no more space for obsolete equipment. It is in this framework that some state subsidies are inserted. For Italians, the 2021 TV bonus arrives. From last August 23 it is possible to apply to request the incentive for the scrapping of old televisions or for the purchase of new TV-decoders.
Technically, the discount on scrapping consists of a discount on the purchase of latest generation equipment, compatible with the new DVB-T2 digital television transmission system.
The ongoing change had already been in the air for some months. Just select the ‘channel tuning’ function (automatic or manual) from the remote control to understand that an overall reorganization process is taking place.
The migration of the large television networks began last year. Some Rai and Mediaset channels have already started broadcasting in mpeg4, that is, only in high definition.
Almost all old TVs are not enabled to receive the new signal. This is why the State has chosen the incentive path, to encourage the purchase of more advanced products.
However, it is possible that the old TV will work fine by adding a decoder. This is why, before replacing it, it is a good idea to seek advice from a specialized technician. On the other hand, televisions over 10 years old will almost certainly fail to receive the signal.
The first phase of the transition to the new digital terrestrial has already begun. It will end by 2023. We must therefore organize ourselves and, perhaps, take advantage of the 2021 TV bonus. Let’s see how it works together!
2021 tv bonus: here are the requirements to apply
Just like for the green bonus for gardens and terraces, even to request this reserved for the purchase of new TVs (or decoders) there are specific requirements to be met. Below is a diagram that summarizes them.
- TV scrapping bonus – All citizens residing in Italy can request it, without ISEE limits. Offers a 20% discount on the purchase price;
- Bonus tv-decoder – It is intended exclusively for citizens belonging to a family unit with an Isee not exceeding 20 thousand euros. It has a maximum value of 30 euros and can possibly be combined with the TV scrapping bonus.
READ ALSO -> Bonus Mamma Domani 2021: when it expires, who is entitled to and how to request it
In both cases, the benefit is linked to the family unit: you can claim only one bonus for the purchase of a single TV. It follows that, if in a family there are, for example, three obsolete televisions, one can access the incentive to replace only one.
But that’s not all, here are the other requirements:
- Scrapping properly a television purchased before December 22, 2018;
- Be in good standing with the payment of the fee subscription to the broadcasting service. This is the Rai fee which is charged to the bill in bimonthly installments of 18 euros each, for a total of 90 euros per year.
The second requirement is not required for citizens aged seventy-five or older, which are exempt from paying the fee. In this regard, the Revenue Agency specifies that the exemption applies to: “Citizens who have reached the age of 75, with an annual income of their own and that of their spouse not exceeding a total of 8,000 euros and without cohabitants who have their own income”.
But now let’s get to the practical part: how much is the scrapping bonus worth? It is easy to say: a 20% discount on the purchase price, up to a maximum amount of 100 euros.
To access the scrapping, you must first fill out this self-declaration form. The old TV can be delivered directly to participating retailers at the time of purchase. The store will then act as a collection point and will properly dispose of old equipment.
The list of products is available on the Mise website for which it is possible to request the two types of bonuses indicated above. Consult it here.
Now you know what the requirements are required to access the two state benefits. If you have them, hurry up!
Maybe take advantage of next Christmas to buy a new TV and enjoy your favorite shows in high definition.
Features:
- CONTENTS SHIPPED: Fenner DVB-T2 DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL decoder (compatible with the next channel change on October 20th) 1 Remote control (works exclusively for the decoder, not for the TV) and 1 Illustrative Booklet IN ITALIAN. NOT INCLUDED: HDMI CABLE, USB WIFI KEY, REMOTE CONTROL BATTERIES (the remote control supports AAA Mini Stylus batteries) REMOTE CONTROL MEASURES: length 15 cm, width 4.5 cm thickness 1.7cm> Length Power cable 1 meter
- AUTOMATIC TUNING: STEPS: 1) INSERT THE ANTENNA CABLE TO THE DECODER 2) INSERT HDMI OR SCART CABLE TO THE DECODER AND THE TV set with the TV remote control the HDMI or Scart output to which the decoder is connected). 3) INSERT THE PLUG IN THE CURRENT. WAIT FOR THE START-UP, AFTER 10 SECONDS THE TIMER WILL START AT THE TOP RIGHT PROCEEDING AUTOMATICALLY WITH THE SEARCH FOR THE CHANNELS
- DIFFERENCES WITH THE GX1: PHYSICAL BUTTONS CHANNEL CONTROL AND POWER ON THE DISPLAY. OTHERWISE, THE TWO DECODERS HAVE THE SAME FUNCTIONS
- RECEPTION SPECIFICATIONS: DVB-T2 HEVC Main 10 Bit DECODER. RECEIVES FREE HD CHANNELS WITH 10 Bit H.264 / H265 CODEC. INTERNET CONNECTION IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THE RECEPTION AND TUNING OF THE CHANNELS) FOR LOADING ERRORS OR WEAK SIGNAL CHECK THAT THE ANTENNA CABLE IS CORRECTLY INSERTED
- TOTAL ASSISTANCE FOR ANY KIND OF PROBLEM: MALFUNCTIONS, DEFECTS CAUSED BY THE COURIER, DIFFICULTY OF INSTALLATION. Before issuing a hasty judgment, please CONTACT the seller ERREGAME SPA FOR A QUICK AND PROFESSIONAL RESOLUTION with possible full refund
- IT IS POSSIBLE TO CHANGE THE POSITION OF THE CHANNELS AS YOU WANT, EXAMPLE IF RAI1 IS ON CHANNEL 8000 AND YOU WANT TO MOVE IT TO THE FIRST CHANNEL JUST FOLLOW THESE STEPS: First deactivate LCN (it would be the automatic order of the channels) Go to menu> program> LCN > turn off> ok; THEN NEXT go to Menu (decoder remote control key); 2) first item find program; 3) choose edit channels; 4) choose the channel to move; 5) press key “2” then ok; 6) move the channel; 7) press “4” then exit and save
- THANKS TO THE ETHERNET LAN EXCHANGE IT IS POSSIBLE TO CONNECT TO THE INTERNET AND VIEW YOUTUBE CHANNELS (NO NETFLIX, NO PRIME VIDEO, NO SKY, the Fenner decoder is not a device for the use of streaming contents) regarding the USB WIFI: THE CONNECTION THROUGH USB WIFI KEY DOES NOT WORK WITH ALL KEYS. BELOW THOSE COMPATIBLE: MT7601, RT5370, RTL8188FU, ATBM6032
- POSSIBILITY TO PLAY MUSIC and WATCH FILMS from USB KEY. MULTIMEDIA PLAYER: MP4, HEVC, Mpeg-4, jpeg, Mp3. COMPATIBLE VIDEO FORMATS: 576i / 576p / 720p / 1080i / 1080p.
- WEATHER (set your city by clicking on the green “add” button) – PARENT CONTROL (for the safety of children)
List Price:
€ 27.90
New From:
€ 26.90 In Stock
Used by:
20,79 € In Stock