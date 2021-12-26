2021 TV-decoder bonus, allocated funds: how to request it and who is entitled to it. Be careful not to get confused, this is what it consists of

The theme of digitization, optical fiber, increasingly high-quality broadcasts is central to the government’s choices and therefore also to the moves related to bonuses. 2021 is about to close but not without a nice surprise for Italian consumers. Because the executive has decided to finance what has been renamed bonus tv-decoder 2021.

There are on the plate 68 million euros to be used for the purchase of television sets compatible with the new DVB-T2 transmission standard. In practice, those who do not want to change the television but continue to see all the channels, must connect a decoder but not everyone has the economic possibility.

The government will then contribute a 30 euro bonus as a maximum, which will become the discount applied by the seller on the price of the decoder including VAT. Attention, because this is therefore a different bonus from the one dedicated to the scrapping of old devices (and which reaches a maximum of 100 euros). So let’s see who is eligible and how it is possible to request it.

2021 TV-decoder bonus, allocated funds: the role of Poste Italiane

The 2021 tv-decoder bonus is dedicated only to people residing in Italy who belong to a family unit with an ISEE of up to 20,000 euros. This, however, provided that other family members have not already benefited from a specific bonus in the sector. Furthermore, also citizens who as of 31 December 2020 were 75 years of age or older, residing in Italy (for them there is an exemption from the payment of the TV fee).

The advantage of this bonus, however, is double because those who use it will not have to do anything. In fact, the government will rely on Poste Italiane for delivery to pensioners: those who are entitled to the bonus will be informed by means of a letter from the Post Office and if they accept the offer, delivery will be triggered. In addition, citizens who accept will receive telephone assistance from Poste Italiane to install the new device.