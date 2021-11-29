2021 washing machine bonus: how it works, deduction, amount

2021 washing machine bonus, how does it work and what benefits does it bring? Requirements and what you need to know about it in detail, the info

Always very high attention from many, in cases where we speak of bonus, as in the case of the Furniture and appliances bonuses, to the extent envisaged by the Government the Bonus Washing Machines: but how does it work, what are the requirements, in which cases is it applicable and what are the details about the amounts and deductions? Here’s what you need to know.

By means of the Bonus Furniture and Appliances, you are given the opportunity to buy at half price, being able to take advantage of the tax deduction of 50%, as explained by Investireoggi.it.

As mentioned, it is a measure envisaged by the government, a benefit which can be used in the event that one takes place building renovation. There personal income tax deduction 50%, it reads, applies to the purchase price of the appliance and can also be used to buy a model of washing machine new and belonging to the energy class A +.

Investireoggi.it explains that transport and assembly costs are subject to tax deductions.

2021 washing machine bonus and renovation: requirements and conditions

There is great attention and it captures the curiosity of many bonus washing machines 2021, which, as mentioned, falls within the Furniture and appliances bonuses, with many wondering what it takes to access it, if the specific case so provides.

To give some details is Investireoggi.it, which explains that it can be used for the interventions of renovation of an extraordinary type, which concern apartments, villas or attics.

Interventions of an extraordinary type, it says, are those related to the construction of works intended for restoration and conservative rehabilitation; or the reconstruction or restoration of a property damaged by calamitous events; or even the renovation of an apartment.

As for the amounts, we read that the aforementioned personal income tax deduction 50% is established by calculations on a maximum spending ceiling of sixteen thousand euros, on the basis of what was decided by a provision in the Budget Commission.

Therefore, the limit of sixteen thousand euros refers to the single real estate unit, including appurtenances. In the case of a purchase of a washing machine 600 euros, the expenditure would therefore amount to 300 euros.

Investireoggi.it he explained that the deduction is divided into ten equal annual installments. Condition to benefit from the 50% personal income tax deduction is that according to which the date ofcommencement of the renovation works prior to the one in which the appliance was purchased.

Also, to access the bonus, it also matters there terms of payment, those foreseen are above all credit or debit cards, where – we read – the day the same card was used is valid, or bank or postal transfer with the reason, VAT number or tax code of the recipient of the transfer and cod. tax deduction.

In any case and regardless of everything, it is appropriate and important inquire with industry experts and specialists and consult all the specific information, in order to understand more details and follow the precise indications relating to requirements, obligations, conditions and what is necessary to access the bonus.