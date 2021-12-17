2021 water bonus, how to request it – idealista / news

A few more days to access concessions for the home in full formula. Among these there is also the one planned for the replacement of sanitary ware. Let’s find out how the 2021 water bonus works And how to request it by next December 31st.

The water bonus 2021 it is a subsidy of up to 1,000 euros for replacing ceramic sanitary ware with new reduced-drain appliances (also applies to taps, shower heads and shower columns with limited water flow). The expenses covered are those made (with accurate documentation) from 1st January to 31st December 2021.

Water bonus 2021, who can request it

They can forward the request for the water bonus 2021 residents in Italy (of age) owners of properties (or holders of other real rights or personal rights of enjoyment) already registered at the date of submission of the application, on existing buildings, parts of existing buildings or individual real estate units.

Co-holders or holders of real or personal right of enjoyment, can do application for the 2021 water bonus, on the other hand, only after having documented the declaration of successful communication to the owner / co-owner of the property of the will to benefit from the concession. There request, in fact, it must also be compiled on the platform with i owner data of the property in question.

Jobs covered by the 2021 water bonus

The water bonus 2021 grants to those entitled to a benefit up to a maximum of 1,000 euros for the following expenses:

supply and installation of ceramic sanitary vessels with maximum discharge volume equal to or less than 6 liters and related discharge systems, including connected plumbing and masonry works and the dismantling and disposal of pre-existing systems;

with maximum discharge volume equal to or less than 6 liters and related discharge systems, including connected plumbing and masonry works and the dismantling and disposal of pre-existing systems; supply and installation of taps and mixers for bathroom and kitchen, as well as devices for controlling the flow of water with a flow rate equal to or less than 6 liters per minute, and shower heads and shower columns with water flow rates equal to or less than 9 liters per minute, including any hydraulic works and connected masonry and the dismantling and disposal of pre-existing systems.

Water bonus, how the application works

To do application for the 2021 water bonus you have to register on the “Water bonus platform”From the website of the Ministry of Ecological Transition (the platform will be online from January 2022). In the meantime, to receive any kind of clarification, the toll-free number 800 090545 is active, from Monday to Friday, from 8 to 15.

For apply for the water bonus, when the ad hoc platform is online, it will be necessary to have a digital identity. The correspondence of the data of the beneficiaries, in fact, is certified through Spid or Electronic Identity Card. During registration, the following self-certification must be provided: