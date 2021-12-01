2021 water bonus with application from January 2022: here’s how to do it, news

For the 2021 water bonus with the application to be submitted starting from January 2022, here’s how to do it. And updates on the measure. Which is also known by the names of bathroom bonuses and faucets bonus. First of all, on the 2021 water bonus with the application to be submitted in January 2022, there is one thing to say. That is, that the application submission channel will be the online one.

In this case, by a specific online platform which is a staging course. And which will allow access to the bonus which has the purpose of improving the water efficiency of buildings and homes. As reported in this article.

Furthermore, presenting the 2021 water bonus application since January 2022, the expenses incurred and eligible for access to the facility are those for the efficiency improvement works carried out within the current year. So, from 1 January 2021. And until and no later than 31 December 2021.

2021 water bonus with the application to be submitted in January 2022. Here’s how to do it. And the updates

In detail, the 2021 water bonus, with the application to be submitted in January 2022, can be granted up to a limit of 1,000 euros. For interventions ranging from the installation of water consumption monitoring systems. The adoption of systems that regulate the flow and temperature of thewater.

And going through the installation of systems for the collection of rainwater. Furthermore, the 2021 water bonus with the application to be submitted in January 2022 is also accessible for the replacement of the pumps. With models that are certified. And which are also highly energy efficient at the same time.





Online platform for accessing the bonus, by whom will it be prepared?

The online platform, for the 2021 water bonus with the application to be submitted in January 2022, will be prepared by the MiTE. That is, from Ministry of Ecological Transition. In the meantime, the section relating to the Faq is also available on the Ministry’s website. In order to answer the most frequently asked questions on the measure.