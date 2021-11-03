2021 wide-ranging sanitation bonus for tampons costs: the instructions of the Inland Revenue

Sanitation bonus 2021: ample space for the expenses incurred by professionals and companies for the administration of tampons. Close to the deadline for submitting the application, set for November 4, 2021, the clarifications from the Revenue Agency on the costs that fall within the scope of the subsidy and on the beneficiaries. The instructions are contained in the circular number 13 of 2 November 2021.

As established byarticle 32 of the Support Decree bis, you are entitled to a tax credit equal to 30 percent of the expenses incurred from June to August for the sanitation of environments and tools and for thepurchase of personal protective equipment and other devices useful for guaranteeing the health of workers and users.

As has already happened in the past, however, the actual value of the benefit can only be known after the closing of the time window for the presentation of communications of expenses, comparing available resources, 200 million euros, and requests received.

The benefit in any case can reach one maximum value of 60,000 euros.

“Taking into account the need expressed by the legislator to ensure compliance with the spending limit, after having received the communications of admissible expenses with the indication of the theoretical credit, the Revenue Agency determines the percentage of credits that can actually be used, in relation to available resources. The aforementioned percentage will be made known with a subsequent provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency, to be issued by November 12, 2021“.

Sanitation bonus 2021, wide-ranging for the expenses of tampons: what other costs are you entitled to?

With the circular number 13 of 2 November 2021, the Revenue Agency provides a series of clarifications on the 2021 sanitation bonus, from the potential beneficiaries to the methods of use, useful for those who are preparing to apply in the last days available.

In particular, the document summarizes for which expenses you are entitled to the tax credit introduced byarticle 32 of Legislative Decree no. 73/2021:

sanitation of environments in which the work and institutional activity is exercised and the tools used in these activities;

in which the work and institutional activity is exercised and the tools used in these activities; administration of tampons to those who lend their work in the context of the work and institutional activities carried out by the beneficiaries;

to those who lend their work in the context of the work and institutional activities carried out by the beneficiaries; purchase of personal protective equipment , such as masks, gloves, visors and protective goggles, protective suits and footwear, which comply with the essential safety requirements established by European legislation;

, such as masks, gloves, visors and protective goggles, protective suits and footwear, which comply with the essential safety requirements established by European legislation; purchase of products detergents and disinfectants ;

; purchase of safety devices other than those already listed such as thermometers, thermal scanners, decontaminating and sanitizing mats and trays, which comply with the essential safety requirements provided for by European legislation, including any installation costs;

purchase of useful devices to ensure interpersonal safety distance, such as barriers and protective panels, including any installation fees.

An important clarification concerns the costs of tampons:

“It is believed that they need to be understood all related expenses, preparatory and necessary for the administration itself (for example, the purchase of tampons, the expenses of health personnel, etc.), provided that they are incurred in favor of those who work for the beneficiaries “.

However, the consultancy costs on prevention and health in the workplace, for the design of work environments, training and drafting of safety protocols.

Wide-ranging 2021 sanitation bonus for tampons costs: who is entitled to?

There circular number 13 of 2021 it also summarizes what the potentials are beneficiaries of the 2021 sanitation bonus starting from the normative text.

The audience is large:

operators business activities, arts and professions ;

; non-commercial entities , including third sector entities and civilly recognized religious entities;

, including third sector entities and civilly recognized religious entities; non-hotel accommodation facilities of a non-business nature provided that they are in possession of the identification code referred to in article 13-quater, paragraph 4, of the decree-law of 30 April 2019, n. 34, or failing that identified through self-certification regarding the performance of the bed and breakfast accommodation activity.

All those who fall into the categories indicated and have communicated the expenses that give the right to the tax credit by 12 November 2021 they will know the actual value of the benefit due to them based on all application submitted by 4 November.

Once obtained, the tax credit can be used in the tax declaration relating to the tax period of incurring the expense or in compensation starting from the day following the publication of the provision establishing the method of calculating the amount due.

On the other hand, the transfer of the benefit is not envisaged.

“In order to allow the tax credit in question to be used in compensation, a special tax code will be established with subsequent resolution and instructions will be given for filling in the F24 form to be presented exclusively through the telematic services made available by ‘Agency



of revenue “.

All the details in the circular of the Revenue Agency number 13 of 2 November 2021.