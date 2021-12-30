“2021 year to be framed and now let’s think about Beijing”

“2021 is a year that will remain in the history of Italian sport, the numbers say this whatever parameter you look at. I must say that I am beyond the result of Tokyo, which is a record in history, because we have closed with 283 podiums (gold, silver and bronze) that put the United States behind us in this special ranking. It should also be considered that it is easier to win a medal on other continents than in Europe, where there is monstrous competition, it had never happened before. If we think that we are ahead of all countries, China, Great Britain, France, Japan, Germany which have many more inhabitants than ours and are much more organized than us from a scholastic and university point of view. We worked wonders with what we had available. It’s a year to frame “. Is this iThe budget drawn up by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, on the year that is about to close, a 2021 that has seen Italy excel and win in many sports.

“It is sad to say but covid from a high level point of view did not harm us because we have set up these protocols. We are very proud, but we are especially so for all Italians who live all this with the feeling of being proud of being Italian “, underlined Malagò who hopes for 2022” health for the people I love and that sport continues to go well in our country “.

Doing well starting with the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. “Public in Beijing? We are curious to know. There is the possibility that it concerns only the Chinese population but they said that only at the end they will make a final decision based on any contagions that will occur. The athletes are still loaded and gassed. Any representative of the delegation, athletes and technicians, can’t wait. After all, if you miss this appointment for nine years, an athlete will not make the Olympics ”.

The precedent to be taken into consideration are the 10 medals of Pyeongchang 2018 and in Beijing the number one of Italian sport aims to do better. “The minimum desire? We have to improve that number, we have to improve the gold medals. The goal is this, we are in a position to do it, and I am convinced that we will succeed, but there are already many variables in summer and in winter there is also the meteorological element that can affect, but if you go to see we have much more chance to grow in number. Someone without a medal remains, but I am convinced that we will do well ”, adds Malagò.

The top athlete is without a doubt Sofia Goggia. “There was already no doubt that she was the ideal candidate to be standard-bearer, it is absolutely charged and it is showing that it can make goals not only in downhill, but it must be said that alpine skiing athletes have never seen nor competed in World Cup races on these slopes, an additional consideration therefore that you can’t not do it “. Another important step that will take place in Beijing is the delivery of the flag for Milan-Cortina 2026. “Michela Moioli will be the standard-bearer of the final ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Games, moreover with a high symbolic value because they will give us the Milan-Cortina flag with the two mayors Sala and Ghedina ”.

Words of optimism by Finally, Malagò also for the national football team which will have to gain access to the Qatar World Cup after winning the European Championship. “I speak often with Roberto Mancini, he made it clear that we need stimuli, because otherwise part of our strength fails, and I trust Mancini “.