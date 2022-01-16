2022 a black year for our pockets: the increases in electricity and gas will eat up a salary

An emblematic example is that of the price of pasta: the estimated increase, according to Il Sole 24 Ore, will be 38 percent

by Andrea Rossetti

The 2022 that has just begun will be a black year for our pockets. Even with all the attention and applying every “lesson” of home economics learned over the years to the best of their ability, the next twelve months will be marked by an almost indiscriminate increase in prices and the cost of living. The signs were very clear since the end of 2021: in December annual inflation reached 3.9 per cent and the current January “will be a carnage”, he commented. Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union.

An emblematic example is that of the price of pasta: the estimated increase, according to Il Sole 24 Ore, will be 38 percent. The reason? Vincenzo Divella, managing director of the group of the same name, explained this: «We had to apply the first increases after the summer in the face of the dizzying increase in the cost of wheat, which increased by ninety percent. With the arrival of autumn, then, all the other increases took place », in particular that of energy,« reached three hundred percent ».

A salary in bills

Here is the point: the dizzying growth in the price of energy and gas is causing a very heavy domino effect on the whole economy and, consequently, on our pockets. Obviously, the first relapse is what will happen (indeed, is happening) on ​​our bills. Luca Bolis, commercial director of the Bergamo-based company operating in the Green Energy free market, explains: «In the winter of 2020/2021 the average cost in the electricity bill was 0.25 € / kWh; today it is 0.47 € / kWh. Assuming an annual consumption of about 2,700, 2,500 kWh, the increase will be over six hundred euros over the twelve months. The average cost of gas in the bill, on the other hand, has gone from 0.85 € / mc last year to the current 1.51 € / mc: the increase will be over nine hundred euros “. It means that in 2022 an average salary will have to be used only to cover the increases in the bill.

The causes and the answers

Today we are paying (it should be said) the consequences of choices made long ago. First of all, the fight against CO2 emissions, which has led to a series of geopolitical consequences that have overwhelmed, energetically, above all Europe. Which, needless to say, has been found not only unprepared, but also disunited, unable to give a satisfactory common answer. And Italy, which unlike Germany and France almost totally depends on the import of energy, is among the most affected countries. The impotence with which the government is facing this crisis is unfortunately inevitable: alone, Italy can do little. The reduction of VAT on the cost of energy to 5 percent proves it: it is useless in the face of the monstrous price increases of raw materials. The possibility of paying bills in installments, on the other hand, only moves the problem further in time, while the so-called “bill bonus” will only help a small slice of consumers and certainly not the business world.

2022, a sting

Several analysts, in recent weeks, have stated that, in the coming months, the picture should stabilize. But that doesn’t mean the situation will improve much. The escalation of the price of energy, in fact, has now reached a level such that its stabilization will occur at a peak never reached before. To make the situation clearer: 2021 had opened with an average cost of raw materials of around 60 € / mWh; in the third quarter of last year it had risen to 120 € / mWh; in the fourth quarter even at 250 € / mWh, with days in which they even reached peaks of 500 € / mWh. The most accurate estimate at the moment states that in 2022 the average cost should be 200 € / mWh.

As mentioned, all this is reflected not only on individual bills, but on the market in general. All goods cost or will cost more. And the companies, forced to make expenditure forecasts in the context of their respective productions, have been dealing with this for some time, so much so that many have decided to follow the path of maximum caution, slowing down production and not stocking up. This explains the very long waiting times that we see today in various sectors, in particular in the automotive and technological sectors, which had already paid for delays in the procurement of other raw materials during the peak of the pandemic phase in progress.

